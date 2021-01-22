Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct to Consumer Testing Industry: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the DTC testing market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the different test categories: health and wellness tests, ancestry tests, genetic health risk tests, pharmacogenetics tests, carrier screening tests, overall tests, and others.
This study segments the DTC testing market by distribution channel into online, retail, and diagnostic labs. The market is also assessed in all of the geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and emerging markets. The emerging markets include countries and regions like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Latin America.
The report features new product developments and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context.
This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players, and their leading products. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that is expected to shape the industry.
The factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the DTC testing market are evaluated in detail.
The report excludes at-home pregnancy and fertility tests. COVID-19 tests are covered, but not their sales. Provider-dependent at-home tests are not included in this report.
Traditionally, diagnostic tests are prescribed by medical practitioners, approved by healthcare providers, and the results are discussed with the patients. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) or at-home tests have transformed conventional testing and have enabled consumers to order their tests from the convenience of their homes, at any time. With no physician approval required, the DTC tests provide the consumers with the freedom to order any test at an affordable cost. Moreover, they have access to the test results, which they can then share with their physicians if they wish to.
There are several DTC companies across the globe that offer various types of personalized testing. While the majority of these tests are genetic tests, routine biomarker tests and novel microbiome tests have also entered this booming market. The applications of DTC tests range from ancestry and genealogy testing to screening for diseases in couples, to identification of genes associated with certain heritable diseases and cancers. Advances in genotyping custom arrays have enabled the identification of traits that are linked to fitness, allergies, sleep disorders, neurological diseases, and many other health and wellness aspects.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques and reducing costs of genetic sequencing have led to significant adoption of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) for routine testing. Companies such as Veritas and Nebula Genomics now offer DTC WGS products.
Leading players, such as 23andMe, are strategizing new business models to foster growth in this market. Partnerships with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to drive research in disease pathogenesis and drug discovery are accelerating. Also, many companies have partnered with large healthcare networks such as PWN Health to provide in-house licensed physicians, and thereby, add reliability to their products. The DTC testing market is driven by increasing consumer demand for at-home testing kits, expanding access to these products through online and retail options, decreasing test costs, and expanding applications of these tests.
The market is, however, restrained by a lack of proper regulation for DTC tests. Data privacy and security are ongoing challenges. Lack of population-specific databases has also delayed the adoption of tests by many populations.
As new players enter the emerging markets and population-based projects also expand, the DTC testing market is expected to have new opportunities in these regions. Growing consumer awareness and improving lifestyles are also expected to contribute to the further growth of this market. Many players, including Quest Diagnostics, EverlyWell, and many others, launched COVID-19 at-home testing kits. Sales from these kits are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type of Test
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
