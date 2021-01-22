Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cloud Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Automotive Cloud Applications, Product Types, Market Competition, Emerging Opportunities, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cloud market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, and value estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the automotive cloud market in terms of factors driving the markets, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global automotive cloud market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, deployment type, vehicle type, region, and country.

The global automotive cloud market, based on application, has been segmented into infotainment, V2X, and telematics. The infotainment segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global automotive cloud market.

The global automotive cloud market, by vehicle, has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global automotive cloud market in 2019 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global automotive cloud market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, Rest-of-the-World. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.

Market Report Coverage - Automotive Cloud

Market Segmentation

Application Type - Infotainment, V2X, Telematics

Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles

Deployment - Private Cloud and Public Cloud

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) - Japan, South Korea, India, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

U.K.

China

Rest-of-the-World

Key Companies Profiled

Harman International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon Communications, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom International, Ericsson AB, Airbiquity, Blackberry Limited, Visteon Corporation, Telenav, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and LG Electronics

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the automotive cloud market?

How are cloud service manufacturers, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), regulatory bodies, and tier -1 manufacturers, among others, entering the market?

What is the role of governments regarding the changing landscape of the automotive cloud industry?

Which application of the automotive cloud market is expected to lead the market by 2025?

What was the market value of the leading regional markets, their segments, and sub-segments in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020 -2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020 -2025?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Automotive Cloud: Overview

1.1.1.1 Timeline: Emergence and Evolution of Connected Vehicles

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Regulations and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future in Automotive Cloud Market

1.1.4.1 Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analysis

1.1.4.1.1 Introduction

1.1.4.1.2 By Region

1.1.4.1.2.1 North America

1.1.4.1.2.2 Europe

1.1.4.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific

1.1.4.1.2.4 Latin America

1.1.4.1.2.5 Middle East

1.1.4.1.3 Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

1.1.4.1.3.1 North America

1.1.4.1.3.2 Europe

1.1.4.1.3.3 China

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for IoT and 5G Communication for Vehicle Connectivity

1.2.1.3 Changing Consumer Preferences Toward Advanced Vehicle Applications

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Increasing Threats of Cyber Attacks

1.2.2.2 Legal Issues of HD Map

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Integration of Blockchain in Cloud

1.2.5.2 Enhanced Demand for Ride-Sharing Services and Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.5.3 Transition from Semi-Autonomous Vehicles to Fully Autonomous Vehicles

2 Application

2.1 Global Automotive Cloud Market, Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Infotainment

2.1.2 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

2.1.3 Telematics

2.2 Demand Analysis for Automotive Cloud Market (by Application), Value Data

2.2.1 Infotainment

2.2.2 Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

2.2.3 Telematics

3 Products

3.1 Global Automotive Cloud Market, Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Automotive Cloud Market (by Deployment Type)

3.1.1.1 Private Cloud

3.1.1.2 Public Cloud

3.1.2 Automotive Cloud Market (by Vehicle Type)

3.1.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

3.1.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Demand Analysis for Automotive Cloud Market (by Product), Value Data

3.2.1 Demand Analysis for Automotive Cloud Market (by Deployment Type), Value Data

3.2.1.1 Private Cloud

3.2.1.2 Public Cloud

3.2.2 Demand Analysis for Automotive Cloud Market (by Vehicle Type), Value Data

3.2.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

3.2.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

4.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Harman International

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Role of Harman International in Automotive Cloud Market

5.2.1.3 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.4 Patent Analysis

5.2.1.4.1 Product Developments

5.2.1.5 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.5.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.2.1.6 Competitive Position

5.2.1.6.1 Strength of the Company

5.2.1.6.2 Weakness of the Company

5.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.2.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.

5.2.4 Continental AG

5.2.5 Denso Corporation

5.2.6 Sierra Wireless, Inc

5.2.7 TomTom International BV

5.2.8 Ericsson AB

5.2.9 Airbiquity Inc.

5.2.10 BlackBerry Limited

5.2.11 Visteon Corporation

5.2.12 Telenav, Inc.

5.2.13 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.2.14 Microsoft Corporation

5.2.15 LG Electronics



6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpz5zw

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900