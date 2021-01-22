Tustin, CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on ZeeOps, story-based missions that players can complete to earn rewards and special bonuses. The new update focuses on streamlining player onboarding, increasing daily activity, and offering more in-app purchase options.

Alongside free daily ZeeOps missions that encourage players to participate in Munzee every day, the latest update has also revealed a new Secret Operations system featuring more advanced gameplay. Players can now purchase access to limited edition missions using the game’s in-app currency, Zeds. By completing missions, players can earn unique game pieces, achievement badges, and more.

“We’ve always said Munzee is about playing your way,” said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. “While Clan Wars gives players the opportunity to work together for rewards, ZeeOps gives players the opportunity to be rewarded for their solo efforts.”

Secret Operations are sets of missions developed around a short storyline directed toward more advanced players. Mission requirements and rewards are chosen thoughtfully to fit within the context of that storyline. Starting with “Operation: WatchE.R.” in January, Freeze Tag has committed to developing several Secret Operations throughout the year. These themed operations will coincide with holidays and other events relevant to the Munzee player base.

Players can locate this new content through the ZeeOps Hub in the lower right hand corner of the app’s main screen. This section allows players to see their Daily Mission requirements, and follow their progress on Secret Operations. Freeze Tag expects the changes to ZeeOps will lead to improved retention, and offer players new ways to spend Zeds within the app.

ZeeOps is an advanced system that tests the skills of players through structured gameplay. The mission-based system guides players to focus on performing specific actions in the game, or hunting down specific munzee types. Upon completion, players can receive ZeeOps-exclusive game pieces, in-app-currency, or any other items available in the game. To learn more about ZeeOps visit the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26