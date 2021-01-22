Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All Retailers in the USA" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors.



The total database contains over 9,000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.



This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains. The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc. The retailer rankings provides a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.



Available Retail Sectors

Fashion

Food

Consumer Electronics

DIY & Gardening

Furniture & Decoration

Home Ware

Footwear & Leather

Personal Care

Baby Ware

Sport & Leisure

Toy's & Games

Books & Magazines

Jewellery & Watches

Optical

Pet Care

Petrol

Telecom

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wna5r9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

