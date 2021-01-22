Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Analytics & Digital Technologies Research" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



If you're like many business-technology professionals, you're investing in your own professional development, augmenting the tools and resources your enterprise makes available to you. This product puts cutting-edge thinking about business technology strategies, technologies, and processes right at your fingertips.



Every day, the author's expert Senior Consultants - top practitioners who spend much of their time inside organizations like yours - help enterprises solve their business technology challenges. This insight is made available in the author's Data Analytics & Digital Technologies vast content repository.



With a subscription, you get unlimited personal access. Discover solutions to problems you've been trying to solve, learn about business-technology trends and technologies that are gaining traction, and support your personal professional development goals with the knowledge shared by experts.



Become a Data Analytics & Digital Technologies subscriber and receive:

In-depth research and experience reports that examine a key topic from many angles

Shorter reports - updates - that explore a single thread and offer exclusive data

Fast-reading, high-impact email Advisors, packed with opinion and breakthrough ideas

Recorded and live webinars by the top thinkers, with Q&A: learn from your peers' questions, too

Access to the deep archive, with 10+ years of timeless insight and advice

Recently published research:

The Mystery of Use Cases for Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Data's Story: An Enterprise Asset in the Digital Backbone

Digging for Artifacts: 3 Principles for Following the Digital Trace

Blockchain Rising, Part III: Initiative Benefits

Harnessing Analytics to Innovate the Supply Chain

We Need to Talk About IoT Data Security

How Robo-Advisors Manage Investment Portfolios

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61f4v7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900