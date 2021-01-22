Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Company Reports Database" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Company Reports Database consists of the full-text of 100,000 interim, quarterly, annual and other reports from over 27,000 public companies listed on the major stock exchanges around the world.

Coverage dates back to the mid-2000s with updates regularly throughout the year as companies issue new reports.

Database Highlights

  • Vast archive of corporate documents from listed companies
  • Interim and annual financial reports and more
  • For insightful historical analysis and sound forecasting

Countries Covered

  • Botswana
  • Cameroon, United Republic Of
  • Egypt
  • Kenya
  • Liberia
  • Malawi
  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Swaziland
  • Tunisia
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Malaysia
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Sri Lanka
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Viet Nam
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faeroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Italy
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • Ukrainian Ssr
  • United Kingdom
  • Antigua
  • Argentina
  • Aruba
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
  • Mexico
  • Peru
  • Trinidad And Tobago
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands
  • Haiti
  • Jamaica
  • Netherlands Antilles
  • Panama
  • Puerto Rico
  • United States

