The Global Company Reports Database consists of the full-text of 100,000 interim, quarterly, annual and other reports from over 27,000 public companies listed on the major stock exchanges around the world.



Coverage dates back to the mid-2000s with updates regularly throughout the year as companies issue new reports.



Database Highlights

Vast archive of corporate documents from listed companies

Interim and annual financial reports and more

For insightful historical analysis and sound forecasting

Countries Covered



Botswana

Cameroon, United Republic Of

Egypt

Kenya

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritius

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Swaziland

Tunisia

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Bahrain

Bangladesh

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Viet Nam

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faeroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Ukrainian Ssr

United Kingdom

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Mexico

Peru

Trinidad And Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela

Australia

New Zealand

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Cayman Islands

Haiti

Jamaica

Netherlands Antilles

Panama

Puerto Rico

United States

