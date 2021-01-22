New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material, Form, Usage Distribution Channel, End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010103/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is likely to get impacted by the shortage of supply of gloves during the forecast period.



The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians.These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others.



Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free.Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use.



Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder.Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries.



Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

According to the report ‘Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2020 At-a-Glance’, in the US, the annual incidence of heart attacks in the US were 605,000 new attacks and 200,000 recurrent attacks. Heart attacks (US$ 12.1 billion) and coronary heart disease (US$ 9.0 billion) were 2 of the 10 expensive conditions treated in the US hospitals in 2013. Similarly, new government statistics show that the number of hip replacement procedures performed in the US has increased substantially, and these procedures have become common in young people. In 2017, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, and Belgium were among the countries that had highest rates for knee and hip replacement. As per the OECD, 182 people per 100,000 population has undergone hip replacement surgeries, while 135 people per 100,000 had a knee replacement.

As per the British Journal of Surgery, published in May 2019, the average number of older people undergoing surgeries increased to 54.2 in 2015 from 47.5 years in 1999. It also mentioned that, by 2030, more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years or more would undergo surgical procedures every year. Rise in number of surgical procedures is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world.This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade.



However, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing personal protective equipment the demand for Surgical Gloves was significantly increased. Personal Protective equipment for healthcare professionals is essential to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as a result of this World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the governments and market players to act definitively to boost the production of masks, respirators, gloves, medical gowns and other PPE products used in healthcare systems.

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Raw Material is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and Biogel gloves.In 2019, the latex gloves segment accounted for the highest share of the market.



Growth of this segment is attributed to the advantage of latex for making gloves is due to its elasticity. The Biogel gloves segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period.

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Usage is segmented into disposable, and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The surgical gloves market, by distribution channel, is segmented into retail, medical store, and online. The retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the online segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The surgical gloves market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of the market in 2019, moreover the Hospitals and Clinics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, National Health Service, The Food and Drug Administration, Clinical Commissioning Groups British Journal of Surgery are some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

