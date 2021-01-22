Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Market Size
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Animation & VFX Industry
History and Evolution
Industry Differentiators
Industry Characteristics
Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios
Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
Market segmentation of Animation & VFX
Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities
2. Animation & VFX Market Segments
Market Segmentation
Market Opportunity for 3D Animation/Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
Visual Effects (VFX)
Stop Motion Animation
Motion Capture
3D Animation Movies
3. Animation Streaming Video on Demand
Market Size
4. Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX
Key predictions for the future
5. Global Television Animation Content Demand
Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe
Television Animation Content demand in the United States
Television Animation Content demand in Asia
Television Animation Content demand in South America
Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World
Global Television Animation Content demand
6. Animation & VFX Software Market
Animation Software Market Segments
2D Animation Software Market
Animation Workflow using 2D animation package
Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares
3D Animation Software Market
Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
Japanese Anime Production Softwares
Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios
Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms
7. Animation & VFX Content Creation
Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation
Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation
Digital processing in 2D Animation
Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation
Timeline of a 3D production workflow
Animation Production Management
Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow
8. Audience Dynamics
Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios
Strategies for Successful Animation Films
Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar
9. Economics of Animation & VFX
Revenue break-up across distribution channels
Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content
Economics of Animation Copyrights
10. Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio
Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio
Specialized Hardware and Software Investments
Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage
11. Managing an Animation Studio
Key Issues of Concern
Formulating the long-term Strategy
12. Animation Content Outsourcing
Offshore Computer Animation Production
BUSINESS AND REVENUE MODELS
Drivers
13. EUROPE ANIMATION & VFX
14. NORTH AMERICAN ANIMATION & VFX
15. ASIA-PACIFIC ANIMATION & VFX
16. AFRICA ANIMATION & VFX
17. MIDDLE EAST ANIMATION & VFX
18. LATIN AMERICA ANIMATION & VFX
