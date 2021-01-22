Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global industrial control and factory automation market provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial control and factory automation market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on industrial control and factory automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on industrial control and factory automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial control and factory automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial control and factory automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The emergence of Industry 4.0 Along with the Growing Adoption of Industrial Robots in Many Manufacturing Sectors

The focus of Automation Has Shifted to Enhancing Quality and Flexibility in the Manufacturing Process

2) Restraints

High Capital Investment Associated with Factory Automation

3) Opportunities

Rapid Advancement in Technology, Integration with AI System and Rapid Shifting of Many Industrial Processes, Factories from Mechanization to Automation

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global industrial control and factory automation market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, and industry vertical.



The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Control Valves

Field Instruments

Human-Machine Interface

Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

PLC

SCADA

MES

DCS

PLM

Functional Safety

The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial control and factory automation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial control and factory automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial control and factory automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market



4. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

5.1. Industrial Robots

5.2. Machine Vision

5.3. Control Valves

5.4. Field Instruments

5.5. Human-Machine Interface

5.6. Sensors

5.7. Industrial 3D Printing



6. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

6.1. PLC

6.2. SCADA

6.3. MES

6.4. DCS

6.5. PLM

6.6. Functional Safety



7. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Process Industries

7.1.1. Oil & Gas

7.1.2. Power

7.1.3. Food & Beverages

7.1.4. Chemicals

7.1.5. Metals & Mining

7.1.6. Pulp & Paper

7.1.7. Pharmaceuticals

7.1.8. Others

7.2. Discrete Industries

7.2.1. Automotive

7.2.2. Machine Manufacturing

7.2.3. Semiconductor & Electronics

7.2.4. Aerospace & Defense

7.2.5. Medical Devices

7.2.6. Others



8. Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

8.1.3. North America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.4. North America Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

8.2.3. Europe Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

8.2.4. Europe Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution

8.4.3. RoW Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Industry Vertical

8.4.4. RoW Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Siemens AG

9.2.2. ABB Ltd.

9.2.3. General Electric Company

9.2.4. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

9.2.5. Honeywell International Inc.

9.2.6. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

9.2.7. Danfoss

9.2.8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.2.9. Schneider Electric

9.2.10. Mitsubishi Corporation



