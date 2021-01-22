Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Furnace Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global industrial furnace market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial furnace market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on the industrial furnace market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on the industrial furnace market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial furnace market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is the collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial furnace market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The emergence of industry 4.0, technological advancement, and rising automation in the metal and mining industry

Increasing demand for the use of electrically operated industrial furnace

2) Restraints

The industrial furnace doesn't require frequent replacement owing to its long lifespan may hamper the demand

3) Opportunities

Integration of internet of things by in manufacturing offering improved efficiency in operation

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global industrial furnace market is segmented on the basis of furnace type, and end-user.



The Global Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

Gas/fuel Operated

Electrically Operated

The Global Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

Metals & Mining

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial furnace market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial furnace market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial furnace market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



