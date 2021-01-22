New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security Inspection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010099/?utm_source=GNW

Security inspections assist in threat recognition to safeguard public places, airports, borders, and other places against terrorism.



Various technologies used for security inspection are biometric technologies, X-rays, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic detectors, and others.The advancements in technology are creating a lucrative opportunity for companies offering security inspection system to develop applications such as Nuclear Quadrapole Resonance (NQR).



This technology can detect explosives embedded in electronics, which are hidden under layers of shoes or clothes. This technology is currently deployed in international airports of America, followed by Europe.



The global security inspection market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.Based on product type, the security inspection market is segmented into personnel screening systems, cargo and baggage inspection systems, vehicle inspection systems, and others.



Based on application, the security inspection market is segmented into aviation, border security, critical infrastructure protection, commercial security, and others. Geographically, the security inspection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few of the key players operating in the global security inspection market, which are profiled in this market study, include Adani Group, Analogic Corporation, C.E.I.A. SpA, EAS Envimet Analytical Systems Ges.m.b.H., Gilardoni S.p.A., Leidos, Nuctech Company, OSI Systems, Smiths Group, and Unival Group GmBH.



The overall global security inspection market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the security inspection market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the security inspection industry.

