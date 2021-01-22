Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2020-2024 - Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 edition of the report provides a Comprehensive & Insightful Comparative SWOT Framework Analysis and analyzes the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers amid an emerging market scenario with the Global Agriculture Equipment market impacted significantly by the continued, significant pressures on farm incomes & profitability emanating from the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The colossal & unprecedented economic fallout of the pandemic and the disruption it has unleashed on global supply chains, in turn, disrupting production across most parts of the globe have impacted the industry OEMs severely.



The economic quagmire post pandemic and the ongoing trade wars have collectively impacted farm incomes & agriculture equipment sales directly and significantly which is likely to continue to have a significant bearing on agriculture machinery sales over near term. Further, the current downturn in global energy markets with sustained downward trend in global crude oil prices has impacted the demand as well as production of agriculture feedstock based bio-fuels severely across North America & Western Europe, thereby, further compounding the complexity of the challenges for the industry.



The multitude of pressures on top line growth have necessitated & rendered competitiveness as crucial to protecting profitability across industry OEMs which have been working towards optimizing & aligning their production output, cost base & industrial footprint with the emerging demand scenario.



The long term fundamentals & demand drivers for the industry, however, remain strong & well in place linked directly to a rapidly growing global population besides the cyclical demand from the bio-fuel industry for agriculture sources based feedstock linked directly to prevailing crude oil prices & policy framework.



The global agricultural output is required to double itself by 2050 as against the present level, in order, to match the rate of global population growth, as per projections, amid diminishing natural resources, thus, highlighting & underscoring the imminent & urgent need for tremendously enhancing efficiency & productivity through precision farming, especially, across developing nations & least developed countries where the population explosion is actually projected to take place.



Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers besides analyzing the overall, near term strategy focus across these OEMs.



The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of their Key, Strategic Business Aspects, which include:

Product Portfolio Analysis & its Strategic Positioning across Key Markets & Segments

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets & Market Share

Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1



Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2



Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section - 3



SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section - 4



Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 5



Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 6



Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial NV

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 7



Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment OEMs - Near to Medium Term



1. Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

2. Market Specific Strategies & Plans

3. R&D Strategies & Plans

4. Growth Strategies & Plans

5. Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

6. Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

7. Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

8. Financial Strategies & Plans

9. Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

10. Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives



Section - 8



Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 9



Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10



Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 11



Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nrcpr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900