New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010095/?utm_source=GNW

To achieve this goal, these industries need systems that can function 24×7, which plays a significant role in fueling the development of rugged embedded computers. Moreover, with increasing applications of embedded computers for ruggedized environments in healthcare, agriculture, transportation, energy & power, security and surveillance applications, among others, is driving the market growth.

The rugged mini PCs have gained popularity in the last few years owing to the small form factor’s affordability and simplicity. These PCs are affordable, high-powered, compact, and lightweight, i.e., ideal for the space-constrained environments. These PCs are mainly used in power military, industrial, and commercial applications, which require high processing power, reliability, durability, and longevity.



The rugged embedded computer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.Based on product type, the rugged embedded computer market is segmented into panel PCs and fan-less embedded computers.



Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and military and defense. In terms of geography, the rugged embedded computer market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



The well-established rugged embedded computer market players include ACURA EMBEDDED SYSTEMS INC, ARBOR TECHNOLOGY CORP, Cincoze Co., Ltd., Crystal Group, Inc., MICROMAX TECHNOLOGY, Neousys Technology, Siemens AG, SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP, and Systel, Inc.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Embedded Computer Market

COVID-19, also known as 2019 novel coronavirus, has created tremors in several industries.The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments across the globe to impose strict restrictions on the movement of humans, vehicles, etc.



Due to mass lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, the novel outbreak has been affecting economies and myriad industries in various countries.The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of goods and commodities.



Semiconductor, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, mining, and many more industries have witnessed decline in their operations due to temporary shutdown of activities.The rugged embedded computer market players have also reported lowered production volumes owing to the fact that the semiconductor production units were operating with a limited workforce.



Further, the disrupted supply chains have also impacted the manufacturing of rugged embedded computers. In addition, temporary shutdown of dependent businesses has resulted in the less procurement of new rugged embedded computers among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic might continue its impact in the first 6 months of 2021 as well.



The global rugged embedded computer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the rugged embedded computer market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast of the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the rugged embedded computer market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010095/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001