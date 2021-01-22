Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Pet Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global organic pet food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global organic pet food market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on organic pet food market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on organic pet food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global organic pet food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global organic pet food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing adoption of pets, majorly by small scale families

Changing consumer preferences for pet foods and adopting natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins, and other elements for pet

2) Restraints

The high cost of production owing to the higher cost of raw materials and the absence of proper supply chain in many regions

3) Opportunities

Rising demand of organic food from emerging countries

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global organic pet food market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and distribution channel.



The Global Organic Pet Food Market by Type

Dry Organic Pet Food

Wet Organic Pet Food

The Global Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

Bird

Cat

Dog

Duck

Fish

Other Animals

The Global Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/supermarkets

Pet Shops

Online Stores

Retail Stores

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the organic pet food market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the organic pet food market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global organic pet food market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Organic Pet Food Market Highlights

2.2. Organic Pet Food Market Projection

2.3. Organic Pet Food Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Organic Pet Food Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Organic Pet Food Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Organic Pet Food Market



4. Organic Pet Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Organic Pet Food Market by Type

5.1. Dry Organic Pet Food

5.2. Wet Organic Pet Food



6. Global Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

6.1. Bird

6.2. Cat

6.3. Dog

6.4. Duck

6.5. Fish

6.6. Other Animals



7. Global Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Hypermarkets/supermarkets

7.2. Pet Shops

7.3. Online Stores

7.4. Retail Stores



8. Global Organic Pet Food Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Organic Pet Food Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

8.1.3. North America Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Organic Pet Food Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Organic Pet Food Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

8.2.3. Europe Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Organic Pet Food Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Organic Pet Food Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Organic Pet Food Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Organic Pet Food Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Organic Pet Food Market by End-user

8.4.3. RoW Organic Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Organic Pet Food Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Organic Pet Food Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Avian Organics

9.2.2. Dr. Geoff's Real Food for Pets

9.2.3. Evanger's

9.2.4. Harrison's Bird Foods

9.2.5. Lily's Kitchen

9.2.6. Mars Inc.

9.2.7. Natural Planet Pet Foods

9.2.8. Nestle

9.2.9. Newman's Own

9.2.10. Organic Pet Boutique



