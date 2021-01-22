Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Agencies Report & Database 2021 - Expert Checked Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry.



First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.



Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, specificities and dynamics.



As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.



Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international research of yacht charter agencies, as well as an extensive content analysis performed on a population of over 970 yacht charter agencies.



Advantages of This Market Report

Compiled by actual yacht charter experts

Based on the world's largest primary research in the yacht charter industry

Provides deep insights into the yacht charter business

Discovers actual market specifics and trends

Includes topics that go far beyond the common market reports

Findings from tables & graphs are contextually explained by industry experts

Contains useful tools for decision-making in the yacht charter business

What are the Key Insights of This Report?



This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry overview section, which particularly includes an explanation of the major participants in the yacht charter market - i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. From this section, the role of yacht charter agencies is clearly outlined.



The next part of that section deals with market concentration and specialization in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.



After this, the structure of the yacht charter agencies database has been thoroughly presented and explained, along with all relevant fields and tags.



Next, the total numbers and key characteristics of yacht charter agencies worldwide have been presented. In this section, the report shows details of various services provided, primary agency shares, online presence status, prevalence of special business models, and of course, the shares of luxury yacht charter agencies.



The report then goes on to analyze the actual geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in each major region. Regional characteristics are specifically emphasized and explained.



When it comes to the regions, or continents, the important statistical information is presented in the relevant tables and graphs, along with the textual explanation of the key developments and further possibilities.



This is followed by a detailed agency breakdown for each country. Here the report dives deep into the yacht charter agencies landscape of each country. The actual list of yacht charter agencies (including their names, types, various tags including the services provided, and of course contacts) has been presented.



After the list, there is an explanation of specific characteristics of yacht charter agencies in the particular country, based on the data from the table as well as from our other research findings which complement the findings in a qualitative manner.



Furthermore, in some of the countries additional yacht charter brands have been identified. These are also listed in separate sections and their types have been explained, so as to gain an additional view on the yacht charter agencies landscape.



Towards the end of the report, there is an explanation of the regional development scenarios when it comes to yacht charter agencies, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.



A special part of the report is dedicated to understanding of the COVID-19 impacts on yacht charter agencies, which have been dramatic in the charter season 2020 and will unquestionably be substantial in the season 2021 as well, but in a different way. This chapter includes, among other information, also the actual statements and opinions of the relevant market participants.



Finally, the report is finishing with an overview of possible future business trends and developments of yacht charter agencies.



What are the Contents of the Database?

Along with the PDF report, an excel database is also delivered, which contains actual structured data for 971 yacht charter agencies worldwide.

The database contains information such as the agency name, website, e-mails, country and region, status, various tags denoting the type of services offered and other relevant information about the agency. Luxury yacht charter agencies are specially tagged as well.

The database also contains instructions, regional summaries, additional yacht charter brands and a range of charts that summarize the presented information.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Scope and Methods

4. The Yacht Charter Market

5. How to Interpret the Agencies Database

6. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies

7. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

8. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe - by Country

9. Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas

10. Yacht Charter Agencies in Americas - by Country

11. Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia

12. Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia - by Country

13. Yacht Charter Agencies in Pacific Region

14. Yacht Charter Agencies in Pacific Region - by Country

15. Regional Development Scenarios

16. COVID-19 Impacts on Yacht Charter Agencies

17. Expected Development Trends of Yacht Charter Agencies



Companies Mentioned



Sailogy

Zizooboats

Click&Boat

Globesailor

Camper & Nicolsons

Burgess

Yotha

GetMyBoat

Boatsetter

Sailo

Moran

Northop & Johnson

Yachtlife

Martello Yachting

SeaSun Charter

Asia Marine

Fraser

Charterworld

and many others!

