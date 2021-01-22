Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosurgery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors attributing to the growth of the biosurgery market are increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related surgeries, and a strong focus on R&D leading to the launch of new and advanced products.



The global increase in the number of geriatrics population and obese people is likely to lead to numerous health consequences, like greater incidences of ortho and neuro problems. Consequently, the geriatric population and population with obesity are at a higher risk of multiple disorders and diseases.



According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. It was estimated that Europe had the highest percentage of the population aged 60 or over in 2017. Thus, the rise in the geriatric and obese population is acting as a major driver for the growth of the biosurgery market.



Key Market Trends



Neurology Segment is Expected to Grow at a Good CAGR in the Application Segment



Neurology and spine-related surgery applications of biosurgery are the major market segments and their growth is driven by a mainly wide application of bone graft substitute products in different biosurgery processes.



Another major application segment of biosurgery is the cardiovascular surgery segment that is expected to grow with a positive CAGR in the forecast period, and factors such as the increasing number of cardiac problems in the people across the globe are augmenting the market growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing number of surgeries, rising obese patients, and increasing geriatric population.



In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to factors such as increasing count of geriatrics, along with the growing healthcare industry, which is anticipated to stimulate the demand in this region. Substantial investments by governments to strengthen public healthcare delivery is a key factor augmenting the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The biosurgery market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Related Surgeries

4.2.3 Strong Focus on R&D Leading to the Launch of New and Advanced Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Price of Biosurgery Products and Rising Cost of Surgical Procedures

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Bone-Graft Substitutes

5.1.2 Soft-Tissue Attachments

5.1.3 Hemostatic Agents

5.1.4 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

5.1.5 Adhesion Barriers

5.1.6 Staple Line Reinforcement

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.2 General Surgery

5.2.3 Neurological Surgery

5.2.4 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.2.5 Gynecological Surgery

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

6.1.7 CSL Limited

6.1.8 CryoLife Inc.

6.1.9 Hemostasis LLC

6.1.10 Betatech Medical



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1xrv2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900