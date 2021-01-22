In 2020, APAC held the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2027.

New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Projector Screen Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010089/?utm_source=GNW

Digital transformation in each sector is getting evolved at rapid pace as it provides better view and analysis of data.Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle standards such adoption of premium products in developing countries is fueling the market growth in personal segment.



Consumers are transforming their television system into advanced projectors and screens to experience big screen projections.Home cinema theatre, outdoor projectors, and rooftop restaurants with screens, among other new trends are playing major role in promoting the growth of the projector screen market.



Increasing awareness and reduced cost through new technology is making projector screens a valuable solution for end users.Corporate offices, boardrooms, conference halls, and mini auditoriums, among others have strong adoption of projector screens and its sustaining with new development in mounting operation of projector screens.



Market players are optimizing screen mounting, size, and operation control to offer better solution for customers. Advanced techniques in projector screens such as motorized foldable screens and ceiling mooting are gaining momentum in corporate world. Additionally, inclination of masses toward big screen sport events at restaurants, outdoor gardens, and other locations is creating demand for floor rising and tripod standing projector screens. Further, portable projector screens are gaining major demand from business professionals, hospitality sector, and event organizer, among other users, owing to its benefit of on-the-go presentation or video projection for customers. The portable projector screens are gaining major adoption from the regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia; while regions such as the Middle East and Africa might be a potential market during the forecast year.



Though the complete impact of COVID-19 is still unidentified, the impact across the electronics value chain will probably be far-reaching and strongly affecting parties involved with semiconductor manufacturing.COVID-19 is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of present electronics and semiconductor value chain model as well as challenging the industry to consider altering its global supply chain model.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by several governments across the globe.Along with the negative impacts on diverse businesses, the technology sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance.



The lockdown announced by various governments across the globe resulted in temporary shutdown of offices, schools, cinema halls, manufacturing plants, and venues. This factor has negatively impacted the market for projector screens.



The projector screen market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.Based on type, the market is further sub-segmented into fixed frame, tripod, folding frame, floor rising/pull up, electric, manual, and others.



The tripod segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the projector screen market is segmented into education, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, commercial, personal, and others.



The media and entertainment segment led the market in 2020.Based on geography, the projector screen market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2020, APAC held the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021–2027.



Overall size of the projector screen market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the projector screen market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the projector screen market. Barco NV; Custom Display Solutions, Inc.; Draper, Inc.; Elite Screens Inc.; Glimm Display; LEGRAND AV INC.; Seiko Epson Corporation (Seiko Group); SnapAV; Stewart Filmscreen; and Grandview Crystal Screen Co.,Ltd. are among the key players profiled during this market study.

