Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Conformal Coatings Market by Material (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Parylene), Component (ECU, PCB, Sensor, Battery Casing, LED and Infotainment System), Application Method, Vehicle Type, EV, Region - Global 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive conformal coatings market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7%.
The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing automotive electronics in vehicles and various technological advancements in the application method of conformal coating.
With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of automotive components. This scenario is expected to affect the automotive conformal coatings market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicles pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025. According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some governments, to attract customers.
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is the fastest-growing market, by EV type.
Stringent emission norms across the globe have led to an increased focus by governments on promoting and investing in BEVs. This is expected to create a favorable environment for BEV sales and drive its demand. Electric vehicles have a higher installation of electronics than traditional vehicles, and the increasing sales of BEVs are expected to fuel the demand for conformal coatings to protect these vital components. These factors are expected to drive the market growth for the BEV segment in near future.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the automotive conformal coatings market.
The regional growth can be attributed to the higher production of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Governments across the Asia Pacific region have formulated stringent safety and emission norms that are expected to increase the installation of automotive electronics. Moreover, modern features, such as power windows, automatic rain wiper, rear parking sensors, and LED DRL, are penetrating in entry to mid-level cars due to consumer demand. These features will require more electronic installations, which, in turn, is expected to drive the automotive conformal coatings market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario
3.2 Report Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Conformal Coatings Market
4.2 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Material
4.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Electric Vehicle
4.4 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Application Method
4.6 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Component
4.7 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronics in Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Costly Removal and Rework in Case of Damage
5.2.2.2 Size Reduction and Consolidation of Components
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Conformal Coating
5.2.3.2 Advancements in Autonomous and Connected Mobility
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Price of Conformal Coatings
5.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Scenario
5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.3.3 High Impact Scenario
5.4 Revenue Shift for Automotive Conformal Coatings Market
5.5 Porter!?S Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Regulatory Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem/ Market Map
5.8 Average Selling Price Trend
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Value Chain: Automotive Conformal Coatings Market
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Fully-Automatic and Eco-Friendly Cleaning Process for Removal of Conformal Coating
5.11.2 Chip Resistor Failure on Conformal Coated Pcba
5.12 Technological Analysis
5.13 Trade Analysis
6 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Silicone
6.3 Acrylic
6.4 Epoxy
6.5 Polyurethane
6.6 Parylene
7 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Ecu
7.3 Pcb
7.4 Sensors
7.5 Battery Casing
7.6 Led
7.7 Infotainment System
8 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)
8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)
9 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Electric Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
9.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev/Hev)
10 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Application Method
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Brush Coating
10.3 Dipping
10.4 Selective Coating
10.5 Spray Coating
10.6 Vapor Deposition
11 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Europe
11.5 North America
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Analyst's Recommendations
12.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Key Market for Automotive Conformal Coatings
12.2 Growing Electrification - Key Focus Areas
12.3 Advancement in Material Type
12.4 Conclusion
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Revenue Analysis of Top Players
13.4 Market Evolution Framework
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participants
13.5.5 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.7 Business Strategy Excellence
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Expansion
13.8.2 Acquisitions
13.8.3 New Product Development
13.9 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2017-2020
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Dow
14.2 Henkel
14.3 Chase Corporation
14.4 H.B. Fuller
14.5 Electrolube
14.6 Dymax
14.7 Altana Ag
14.8 Cht Group
14.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical
14.10 Vsi Parylene (Vertical Solutions)
14.11 Others
14.11.1 North America
14.11.1.1 Hzo
14.11.1.2 Para Tech Coating
14.11.1.3 Paratronix
14.11.1.4 Csl Silicones Inc
14.11.2 Europe
14.11.2.1 Comelec Sa
14.11.2.2 Peters Group
14.11.3 Asia-Pacific
14.11.3.1 Conins Pune
14.11.3.2 Dawn Tech
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
