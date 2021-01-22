Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rugged Servers Market with the COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Dedicated, Standard), Memory Size, Application (Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication, Industrial, Energy & Power, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rugged servers market size was valued at USD 475 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the rugged servers market is majorly driven by rising demand for industrial IoT, stringent regulatory requirements across various industries, and growing demand for rugged servers in the military, industrial, and power sectors.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread in several countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the rugged servers market.

Hardware segment expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the rugged servers market by contributing a larger share during the forecast period. Hardware components offered by rugged server providers mainly include motherboards, power supply, USB connector assembly, CPUs, and hard disk drives. These devices are the core components of rugged server systems through which data is accessed and transferred to client devices, such as computers, on a timely basis. These hardware components help to extract data and enable effective transfer to clients. Therefore, the hardware is an integral part of an overall rugged server system.

Military & aerospace is expected to contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Critical missions and projects in the military and aerospace sectors involve critical data that is transmitted to client devices through servers. As these missions are usually carried out in extreme environmental conditions, rugged servers are the most suitable servers to operate reliably in such conditions. Therefore, the military & aerospace application segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rugged servers market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The ever-increasing use of telecom network services by domestic, as well as industrial, end-users, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for secure data transfer is expected to fuel the demand for rugged servers in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC as mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has two of the most densely populated countries - China and India - in the world. Due to its large population and a broad base of consumers, the telecommunications sector finds ample opportunities for growth. Also, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries in APAC that have an established industrial base. These industries are significant end-users of rugged servers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 North America to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Rugged Servers Market Growth in Coming Years

4.2 Rugged Servers Market, by Type (2016-2025)

4.3 Rugged Servers Market, by Offering

4.4 Rugged Servers Market, by Memory Size

4.5 Rugged Servers Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Industrial IoT

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Across Various Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Requirement for Rugged Servers in Military, Industrial, and Power Sectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decline in Demand due to Economic Downturn Caused by COVID-19 Outbreak

5.2.2.2 Data Privacy and Security Concerns Associated with Rugged Servers Deployed at Remote Locations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Steady Shift of Manufacturing Industries Towards Digitization

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Smart Energy Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Rugged Servers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Iot

5.7.2 Cloud Computing

5.7.3 5G

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Import Scenario

5.9.2 Export Scenario

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Market Standards and Regulations



6 Rugged Servers Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware Components are Core to Rugged Servers

6.3 Software & Services

6.3.1 Data Integration and Processing are Key Functions of Software



7 Rugged Servers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dedicated

7.2.1 Dedicated Rugged Servers are Mainly Preferred in Critical Applications

7.3 Standard

7.3.1 Standard Rugged Servers are Predominantly Deployed in Telecommunication Applications



8 Rugged Servers Market, by Memory Size



9 Rugged Servers Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military & Aerospace

9.2.1 Military & Aerospace Applications Contribute Majorly to Rugged Servers Market

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Industrial Application Has Been Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 to Large Extent

9.4 Telecommunication

9.4.1 Advent of Advanced Wireless Technologies to Trigger Adoption of Rugged Servers in Telecommunication Application

9.5 Energy & Power

9.5.1 Renewable Energy Infrastructure Development to Fuel Demand for Rugged Servers

9.6 Marine

9.6.1 Rugged Servers are Ideal for Marine Environments Owing to Their Ruggedness

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Demand for Rugged Servers Used in Railways is Expected to Decline Owing to COVID-19 Outbreak



10 Rugged Servers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Top 3 Company Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leader

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Rugged Servers Market: Product Footprint

11.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Dell Technologies

12.1.2 Mercury Systems

12.1.3 Siemens

12.1.4 Core Systems

12.1.5 Crystal Group

12.1.6 Cp Technologies

12.1.7 Stealth

12.1.8 Symmatrix

12.1.9 Systel

12.1.10 Trenton Systems

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Acme Portable Machines

12.2.2 Amity Technologies

12.2.3 Beltronic Ipc

12.2.4 Elma Electronic

12.2.5 General Micro Systems

12.2.6 Getac

12.2.7 Kontron S&T

12.2.8 Mpl

12.2.9 Ncs Technologies

12.2.10 One Stop Systems

12.2.11 Portwell

12.2.12 Superlogics

12.2.13 Tp Group

12.2.14 Trans Pacific Technologies

12.2.15 Zmicro



13 Adjacent and Related Market

13.1 Industrial Pc Market

13.1.1 Introduction

13.1.2 Hdd

13.1.2.1 Adoption of Hdd Estimated to Decline in Coming Years

13.1.3 Ssd

13.1.3.1 Ssd Segment to Witness Higher Growth During Forecast Period



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzyxot

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900