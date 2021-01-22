New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piroctone Olamine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010087/?utm_source=GNW

Piroctone olamine, an ethanolamine salt of hydroxamic acid derivative named piroctone, is an antifungal agent.It is frequently used in anti-dandruff shampoos as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione.



Piroctone olamine, when used in combination with other substances in shampoos, effectively reduced the dandruff levels and simultaneously provided hair conditioning.The fungus Malassezia globosa is responsible for causing dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.



The presence of this fungus results in scalp irritation and scalp starts shedding tiny flakes.In severe cases, inflammation, redness, and extremely itchy patches can occur.



The anti-fungal properties of piroctone olamine aid in controlling the spread of Malassezia globosa. In addition to this, piroctone olamine also helps make hair smooth and silky, prevents hair fall, and boosts the hair growth.



Based on application, the piroctone olamine market is segmented into shampoo and hair care products, cosmetics, and washing products.The shampoo and hair care products segment led the piroctone olamine market with the largest share in 2019.



Piroctone olamine penetrates the cell membrane of the fungi Malassezia globosa to interfere with their energy metabolism and oxygen uptake.This kills the fungi and clears up the infection, thereby lowering the dandruff, which otherwise causes hair loss and thinning.



The compound is often compared to ketoconazole, which is a widely used ingredient in anti-dandruff products. However, piroctone olamine offers better results against dandruff and fungal infections.



The global piroctone olamine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the piroctone olamine market.



APAC countries such as Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large manufacturing industries.The manufacturing sector is rapidly adopting the innovative technologies and processes.



Over the past few years, the manufacturing spending of the region has grown significantly and is further anticipated to grow at the significantly high pace.The significant development in the manufacturing sector generates a need for advanced solutions that increases the demand for piroctone olamine market. Rising foreign direct investments also lead to economic growth in the region. India, Japan, and China are amongst the major markets for piroctone olamine in the Asia Pacific region. Rising production and demands for cosmetic products, mainly due to the cultural change, increasing women employment, growing youth population, and influence of the western culture are the key factors boosting the demand for piroctone olamine in Asia Countries



The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.As of November 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, which has resulted in reduced demand for piroctone olamine.



Spec Chem Industry Inc., Starchem Enterprises Limited, Yantai Aurora Chemical Co., LTD., Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd., Clariant, KOLON LIFE SCIENCE, Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, JSN Chemicals LTD, Junwee Chemical Co.,Ltd are among the major players operating in the global piroctone olamine market.



The overall global piroctone olamine market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global piroctone olamine market.

