Fourth quarter 2020 ROTCE of 16.7%; Adjusted ROTCE of 18.2%*



2020 net income available to common stockholders of $822 million, or EPS of $1.89; $528 million, or EPS of $1.22, on an Adjusted basis*

Tangible book value per share of $10.23 up 3% in the quarter

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income available to common shareholders (“NIAC”) of $234 million, or earnings per share of $0.42, compared with third quarter 2020 NIAC of $523 million, or earnings per share of $0.95. Fourth quarter 2020 results were reduced by a net $20 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share, of notable items largely related to the IBERIABANK Corporation Merger (“IBKC Merger”) compared with a net $331 million after-tax benefit, or $0.60 per share, in third quarter 2020. Excluding notable items, adjusted fourth quarter NIAC totaled $255 million, or $0.46 per share, compared with $193 million, or $0.35 per share in third quarter 2020.*

Full year 2020 NIAC of $822 million, or earnings per share of $1.89, compares with $435 million, or earnings per share of $1.38, in 2019, largely reflecting the impact of the IBKC Merger which closed on July 1, 2020. 2020 results include a net $294 million after-tax benefit, or $0.68 per share, from notable items largely related to the IBKC merger and Truist branch acquisition compared with a net $90 million after-tax, or $0.29 per share, reduction tied to notable items in 2019. On an adjusted basis, full year 2020 NIAC of $528 million, or earnings per share of $1.22, compares with NIAC of $525 million, or $1.66 per share, in 2019. Results prior to third quarter 2020 reflect legacy First Horizon results only.

“I am tremendously proud of our performance this year and the results we delivered despite the challenging landscape. We clearly benefited from strong fixed income and mortgage banking fees and disciplined expense management,” said Chief Executive Officer and President Bryan Jordan. “We are executing well on our merger of equals with IBERIABANK, and I am even more confident today in the power of our diversified business model, expanded footprint and combined expertise to meet the needs of our clients.”

Jordan continued, “I commend our associates for their unwavering commitment to our clients, communities and core values. Throughout a year of unprecedented challenges, our team achieved transformational milestones with incredible resiliency. Looking ahead, we remain focused on successfully executing on the integration, delivering on our strategic priorities, and investing in products and technology to ensure an exceptional client experience and help drive enhanced shareholder value.”

*References to “Adjusted” results exclude notable items and are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. All references to loans include leases. All references to earnings per share are based on diluted shares. Please reference the earnings materials at https://ir.fhnc.com for our use of Non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.