|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|01/27/2021
|01/27/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,400
|10,035
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.325
|/
|1.800
|123.022
|/
|0.980
|Total Number of Bids Received
|7
|68
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,400
|13,535
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|53
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|53
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.325
|/
|1.800
|123.022
|/
|0.980
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.440
|/
|1.750
|123.810
|/
|0.919
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.325
|/
|1.800
|123.022
|/
|0.980
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.357
|/
|1.790
|123.300
|/
|0.958
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.440
|/
|1.750
|123.810
|/
|0.919
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.325
|/
|1.800
|122.636
|/
|1.010
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.357
|/
|1.790
|123.185
|/
|0.967
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.35
