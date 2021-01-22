Series RIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 01/27/202101/27/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,40010,035
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.325/1.800123.022/0.980
Total Number of Bids Received 768
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,40013,535
Total Number of Successful Bids 753
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 753
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.325/1.800123.022/0.980
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.440/1.750123.810/0.919
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.325/1.800123.022/0.980
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.357/1.790123.300/0.958
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.440/1.750123.810/0.919
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.325/1.800122.636/1.010
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.357/1.790123.185/0.967
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.35