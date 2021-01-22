Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 132-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market to Reach US$37.8 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.5% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 19.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.



