Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 132-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market to Reach US$37.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.77% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 19.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Amazon. com, Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Google Inc.
  • Hancom Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard
  • HyperOffice
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • TABLE 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
  • TABLE 2: World Historic Review for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
  • TABLE 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 32

