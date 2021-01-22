Dallas, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood collection market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Increasing cases of accidents & trauma cases, the advent of liquid biopsy tests and the demand for blood donations and blood components are some of the factors driving the growth of the global blood collection market.

Adroit Market Research report on global blood collection market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028.

The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global blood collection market have been studied in detail.

The global blood collection market is categorized based on product, application and end-use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood bags, needles & syringes, and others. The needles & syringes dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics and treatment. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. In 2020, the hospitals accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection market.

North America dominated the market for blood collection in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to growing disposable income. Key players of the global blood collection market include Terumo Corp., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, NIPRO Medical Corp., Qiagen N.V., Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corp., Sarstedt AG & Co., FL MEDICAL s.r.l. among others.

Key segments of the global blood collection market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Blood collection tubes

Blood bags

Needles & syringes

Others

Application Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Diagnostics

Treatment

End-use Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Blood banks

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Blood collection Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5. Blood collection Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6. Blood collection Market by End-use, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7. Blood collection Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

