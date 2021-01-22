New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Controlled Injectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; Application ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010085/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of adoption in emerging countries is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.



Patient-controlled injectors are expected to rise concurrently in the market owing to greater ease, safety, and comfort of the administration of injections, which is likely to gain significant popularity among patients. Additionally, the controlled release of the patient-controlled injectors helps the patient administer the drug by themselves and decide their dosage rate.



Besides, the patient-controlled injectors can be administered at home settings, and thus, there is an increase in demand for patient-controlled injectors.Patient-controlled injectors present a strong solution for higher dosing volumes in non-clinical settings.



Large volume of patient-controlled injectors are used for subcutaneous drug delivery at home care setting.Variants like these patient controlled self-administration devices are especially designed to administer highly viscous medications in large volumes.



As per the WHO, ~2 million healthcare workers experience percutaneous exposure to infectious diseases each year. It further reveals that 37.6% of Hepatitis B and 4.4% of HIV/AIDS infections in healthcare workers are due to needle stick injuries worldwide. Many manufacturers are now focusing on developing patient-controlled injectors to meet the unmet needs, which, in turn, is stimulating the growth of the market. The easy administration of these drugs plays a crucial role in improving the compliance to drug therapies among patients, which drives patient outcomes. Considering these factors, the preference for controlled injectors, such as self-dose and Tremfya, is increasing among patients and healthcare providers. Besides, this self-injector is considered safe and efficacious among patients. For instance, according to a clinical trial report of July 2019, Guselkumab administered using the one-press patient controlled injector was very efficacious and well-tolerated in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients. The researchers concluded that one-press controlled injector was highly acceptable over conventional drug delivery. Thus, unlike other drug delivery routes, this innovative route of administration does not require rigorous sterile methods for administering drugs into the body. Therefore, increasing preference for patient-controlled injectors among patients and health care providers, due to growing awareness regarding its benefits, is driving the market growth.



The demand for patient controlled injectors increased during the pandemic.Factors such as increased patient population, shortage of healthcare resources, and ease of increased the adoption of injectors had positive impact on the market by certain extent.



However, implementation of physical distancing policies and total shut down of businesses in order to prevent the viral infection disrupted the supply chain operations, which caused a negative impact on the market growth.



Based on product, the patient controlled injectors market is segmented into electronic wearable injector, mechanical wearable injector, and infusion pumps. In 2019, the electronic wearable segment held the largest share of the market, whereas, the mechanical wearable injector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the patient controlled injectors market is segmented into cancer treatment, auto-immune treatment, blood disorders treatment, and others. The cancer treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the patient controlled injectors market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NHS (National Health Service), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001