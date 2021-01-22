New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Exam Proctoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010083/?utm_source=GNW



Online proctoring captures images, desktop screens, and chat logs are among the few safeguards that protect students and proctors alike. Key market players profiled in the report include Comprobo; Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; ProctorU Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. Further, for maintaining the competitive edge, the market players are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in 2020, Honorlock, Inc. introduced new AI to detect keywords spoken by students. Honorlock AI analyzes the student’s voice in real time and gives alerts to a live proctor. Similarly, in 2019, ProctorU Inc. collaborated with Google Cloud to provide online proctoring for the G Suite certification. Such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, education is the only industry gaining substantial market revenue. Due to the nationwide lockdown in different North American countries, various schools and universities are conducting exams remotely. All private and public educational institutions are enforced to discontinue in-class sessions and adapt to online learning.



The global online exam proctoring market is segmented on the basis of type and end user.Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into: Online Exam Proctoring, Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring, and Others.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into: Schools and Universities, Enterprises, Government, and Others.



E-learning is broadly employed in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions.The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allows users to complete courses efficiently, and stay engaged continuously.



With the increase in the demand for E-learning, online proctoring has become a significant solution across all end users.The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses.



Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning.However, these solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations.



The rise in the number of E-learning administrators integrating online proctoring into their performance assessment processes drives the online exam proctoring market. Online exam proctor keeps an eye on students for doubtful activities during examinations, tests, and so on. It can see and hear the learner through webcam and can monitor the learner’s activity on the screen.



The overall online proctoring market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the online proctoring market with regard to all the segments.Also, primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the online proctoring market.

