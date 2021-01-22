Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market 2020-2023 - IT/OT Convergence are Accelerating Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global OT cybersecurity market will be worth $18.13 billion by 2023.
This research assesses the global operational technology (OT) cybersecurity market over the 2018 to 2023 period. OT cybersecurity solutions protect OT systems from cyberattacks and include, but are not limited to firewalls, identity and access management, and SIEM solutions. The convergence of IT and OT environments has created a competitive landscape, where vendors deliver machines with proprietary protocols, while IT cybersecurity solutions providers secure the industrial environment. An emerging set of OT or ICS security services providers partners with the above two parties to focus on OT cybersecurity issues.
In the industry 4.0 era, increased connectivity within and across cyber and physical systems has enabled smart manufacturing while escalating cybersecurity risks.
North America is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific's OT cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period.
Manufacturing and mining will be the largest sectors with a strong growth trajectory over the study period. The impact of COVID-19 will be significant across these sectors and other key segments, including oil and gas, transportation and smart cities, and power verticals from 2020 to 2023. The study also profiles companies with a prominent business presence in the global OT cybersecurity market, including Cisco Cyber Vision, Claroty, Nozomi Networks, and Kaspersky.
Manufacturing is one of the critical segments of the OT cybersecurity market. Rising trade protectionism and labor cost concerns are urging enterprises to consider the reallocation of manufacturing sites across the region. With the chance to relocate or overhaul the sites, enterprises have the opportunity to reconsider security when planning the infrastructure for the sites.
