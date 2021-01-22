New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment ; Technology ; Application ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010081/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of installation is likely to hinder the market growth.

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment.These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk.



These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

Nurse call systems facilitate highly reliable and flexible communication between patients and nurses.Rise in number of patients in healthcare facilities and adoption of new and better ways to scale the communication, workflow, and management for achieving quality patient care are expected to support the growth of the nurse call systems market.



The market is majorly driven by changes or shifting trends in technology, which has enabled the players to develop innovative systems.The shift in this technology has also provided an aim to the market players to improve their products.



For instance, in February 2019, Critical Alert Systems released CommonPath Enterprise, its new enterprise-class software application, at HIMSS19 in Orlando. The platform brings the strength and reliability of cloud computing to patient interactions and nurse calls.

The COVID–19 pandemic has resulted in rise in use of nurse call systems in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure, and for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients, the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—is rising.



The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries.

Equipment Insights

Based on equipment, the nurse call systems market is divided into mobile systems, integrated communication systems, button systems, and intercom systems.The integrated communication systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these systems combine conventional nurse call systems with a range of complementary communication technologies and management tools, such as pocket paging, wireless telephones, tracker position, and management software. These integrated communication systems offer advantages over traditional nurse call systems as they allow a quick, flexible approach to patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication.

Technology Insights

In terms of technology, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wireless systems and wired systems.In 2019, the wired systems segment held major chunk of the market, by technology.



However, the wireless systems segment is likely to showcase high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the advantages offered by it. These systems help improve communication between patients and facility caregivers, reduce response time, provide improved level of care, and increase overall efficiency.

Application Insights

Based on application, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wanderer control, workflow support, emergency medical alarms, and others.In 2019, the emergency medical alarms segment held the largest share of the market, by application.



Emergency rooms require high attention and the need for quick response.The nurse call systems create an alarm on press of a single button and enable nurses to give a quick response.



In addition, the emergency rooms are equipped with various medical devices and equipment, which are supported by electricity.Therefore, emergency rooms may have risks or threats from the improper functioning of the devices and equipment.



The alarms help in taking quick rescue actions from such mishaps.

End User Insights

In terms of end user, the global nurse call systems market is segmented into nursing homes & assisted living centers, hospitals, clinics, and others.In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.



Hospitals are the busiest healthcare providers among the healthcare centers and providers. The installation of the advanced nurse call systems in the hospitals assist in the reduction of the communication challenges and helps improve the healthcare services and facilities, thus, playing a vital role in the healthcare industry.

Major primary and secondary sources for nurse call systems included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Research Council Canada, World Health Organization, Book on German Social Code, National Health Insurance Fund Administration, and Food and Drug Administration.

