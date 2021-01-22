Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base, across different end-user industries. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the U.S market for self-service kiosks in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.
Self-service kiosks are interactive and intuitive in nature, making them an important platform for customer self-service. Basically, self-service kiosks are application-specific electronic systems that can significantly increase operational efficiency and are widely regarded as a business tool that can easily streamline products and service delivery. As well, self-service kiosks are used in industrial applications as they can provide streamlined process control effectively.
Kiosks are evolving as an important tool for organizations to evaluate consumer behavior and purchasing habits. Interactive and self-service kiosks are finding applications across domains including quick-service restaurants, healthcare, travel, tourism, entertainment, and retail. Some benefits to businesses from self-service kiosks include lower operational costs, and increased revenue, and a consequent return on investment (ROI).
One of the key reasons for the strong growth of self-service kiosks in the retail space is the need for a multi-channel environment, which is necessary to connect to customers, including prospective customers. In addition, the proliferation of contactless payments, such as those using nearfield communication (NFC) and mobile payment, will also lead to a growing need for self-service kiosks in retail stores.
In the healthcare sector, self-service kiosks can be used for a variety of purposes such as appointment check-in, secure patient identification, real-time demographics verification, real-time eligibility checks, consent form viewing and e-signature, outstanding balance, and co-pay collection, alert notifications, facility directions, and ordering prescription refills.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosks OEMs, software providers, and service providers.
Market projections for 2021 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8zmon
