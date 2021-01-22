Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base, across different end-user industries. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the U.S market for self-service kiosks in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.



Self-service kiosks are interactive and intuitive in nature, making them an important platform for customer self-service. Basically, self-service kiosks are application-specific electronic systems that can significantly increase operational efficiency and are widely regarded as a business tool that can easily streamline products and service delivery. As well, self-service kiosks are used in industrial applications as they can provide streamlined process control effectively.



Kiosks are evolving as an important tool for organizations to evaluate consumer behavior and purchasing habits. Interactive and self-service kiosks are finding applications across domains including quick-service restaurants, healthcare, travel, tourism, entertainment, and retail. Some benefits to businesses from self-service kiosks include lower operational costs, and increased revenue, and a consequent return on investment (ROI).

One of the key reasons for the strong growth of self-service kiosks in the retail space is the need for a multi-channel environment, which is necessary to connect to customers, including prospective customers. In addition, the proliferation of contactless payments, such as those using nearfield communication (NFC) and mobile payment, will also lead to a growing need for self-service kiosks in retail stores.

In the healthcare sector, self-service kiosks can be used for a variety of purposes such as appointment check-in, secure patient identification, real-time demographics verification, real-time eligibility checks, consent form viewing and e-signature, outstanding balance, and co-pay collection, alert notifications, facility directions, and ordering prescription refills.



Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosks OEMs, software providers, and service providers.

Market projections for 2021 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The Report Includes:

52 tables

An overview of the U.S self-service kiosks market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals

Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the current regulations in the self-service kiosk market

Information on benefits of kiosk enabled healthcare system and applications of self-service kiosks for telemedicine

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on self-service kiosk market and discussion on future of self-service kiosks

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Acquire Digital Inc., DynaTouch, Honeywell International Inc., TEAMSable POS, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks: Market Overview

History of Self-Service Kiosks

Adoption of Kiosks in Non-Traditional Industries

Further Popularity of Small-Sized Models

Period of Acquisitions, Mergers and Partnerships

Future of Self-Service Kiosks

Development of Artificial Intelligence-Based Self-Service Kiosks

Tablet Kiosks: Future of Self-Service

Impact of COVID-19

Consumer Perception Towards Touchscreen Kiosks

Growth in Demand for Touchless Kiosks

Increase in Usage of Mobile Phones for Self-Ordering

Regulatory Impacts

ADA & Accessibility

Access Board Regulations

PCI Regulations

EMV Regulations

HIPPA Regulations

FDA Regulations

Market Drivers

Self-Service Kiosks Enhance Consumer Experience in the QSR and Retail Segments

Self-Service Kiosks Increase Revenue and Reduce Operating Costs

Growth of Smart City Kiosks

Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment

Market Restrains

Increasing Cyberattacks

High Initial Costs

Chapter 4 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market by Application

Introduction

Check-In Kiosks

Check-Out Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Self-Ordering Kiosks

Financial Services Kiosks

Bill Payment Kiosks

Digital Signage Kiosks

Bitcoin Kiosks

Temperature Screening Kiosks

Others

Chapter 5 U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market by End-User Industry

Introduction

Hospitality & Entertainment

Financial Services

Medical/Healthcare

Benefits of Kiosk-Enabled Healthcare System

Applications of Self-Service Kiosks for Telemedicine

Retail

Restaurants & Quick Service Restaurants

Travel & Transportation

Government

Educational Institutions

Others

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

22Miles Inc.

Acquire Digital Inc.

Alveni Llc (USA)

Analytical Design Solutions Inc., DBA Kioware

Au Optronics Corp.

Burroughs Inc.

Dynatouch

Evoke-Creative

Frank Mayer And Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kiosk Group

Kiosk Innovations

Kiosk Information Systems

Lilitab Llc

Marathon Deployment Inc.

Mimo Monitors

Nanonation Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Parabit Systems

Peerless Industries Inc.

Provisio Llc

Pyramid Computer Gmbh

Qwick Media Inc.

Self-Service Networks

Storm Interface

Teamsable Pos

Tech For All Inc.

Vispero

Zebra Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8zmon

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900