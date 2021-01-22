New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Nucleic Acid ; Process ; Product Type ; Technology ; Application ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010080/?utm_source=GNW

4% during 2020–2027. The growth of the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for advanced diagnostic systems. However, lack of adequate infrastructure in emerging countries is estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The nucleic acid amplification is one of the important tools used among life science technologies such as clinical medicine development, diagnosis of infectious diseases, and gene cloning.Increasing prevalence of chronic as well as infectious diseases is boosting the demand for state-of-the-art diagnostic systems.



Continuous R&D activities, significant investments, and focus on development of reagents and kits formulations for nucleic acid amplification technologies hold substantial potential to provide rapid and reliable diagnosis compared to other IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) tests. Moreover, various players have developed integrated, portable, and micro-fluidics based platforms with an aim to increase the functionality of diagnostic analysis and sensing. bioMerieux’s NucliSENS easyQ tests and Enigma Diagnostics’s MiniLab are some of the systems that offer microfluidics-based platforms, which are cost-effective and user-friendly.



Increasing number of investments and collaborations are playing a vital role in the development of advanced diagnostic kits and instruments.Additionally, the pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are emphasizing on utilizing nucleic acid amplification technologies, as they offer superior precession in disease diagnosis.



For instance, in June 2020, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a significant player in Japan pharmaceutical market entered into strategic collaboration with Gunma University, Nihon University, and Tokyo Medical University for the development of modernized diagnostic system for the detection of infectious diseases. This collaboration will exclusively work on signal amplification method in order to develop rapid test product.



The potential of nucleic acid amplification technology is also being accepted by the healthcare professionals during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, which represents the superiority of this technology over other IVD techniques.Additionally, the acceptance of nucleic acid amplification technology is accelerating the number of product launches.



For instance, in April 2020, Hologic, Inc. announced a launch of Aptima molecular assay for diagnosis of COVID-19. The newly launched product incorporates transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) technique. Such developments represent significant demand for nucleic acid amplification detection and diagnosis, which will eventually drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on nucleic acid, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). In 2019, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment held the largest share of the market; also, the same segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on process, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostics, amplification, and detection.The amplification segment is further sub-segmented as transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LMIA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), helicase-dependent amplification (HDA), nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), and others.



The diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into kits & reagents, assays, and systems. The kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), isothermal amplification technology, direct nucleic acid detection, and CRISPR-Cas9.The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is further sub-segmented as Quantitative PCR (qPCR), reverse-transcriptase (RT–PCR), multiplex PCR, nested PCR, in-situ PCR, and others.



In addition, isothermal amplification technology segment is sub-segmented as target amplification systems, probe amplification systems, and signal amplification systems.Direct nucleic acid detection segment is further sub-segmented as aptamers, DNA biosensors, and others.



The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, genetic diseases, oncology, forensic testing, paternity testing, and others. The infectious diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, oncology segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others. The hospital & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, research institutes is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NHS (National Health Service), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

