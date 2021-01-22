Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Media Management Software Market (by Deployment, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social media management software market is anticipated to reach US$5.78 billion in 2024, escalating at a CAGR of 14.52% during the period spanning 2020-2024.



Factors such as increasing adoption of social media, expanding urbanization, growing usage of mobile devices, accelerating growth of BFSI sector and rising trend of social media advertising are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by continuous requirement to upgrade and associated risks with social media management software. A few notable trends may include surging adoption of cloud-based solutions, upswing in e-commerce penetration, increasing integration with artificial intelligence and surging need for managing social media accounts.

The global social media management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on the deployment, the global social media management software market can broadly be divided into cloud-based and on-premises. Whereas, depending upon the application, the global market can be segmented into small enterprises, medium organizations and large organizations.

The fastest growing regional market is Americas owing to the growing presence of well-established software vendors, extensive usage of the social media management software as it enables organizations to plan their social strategies much faster, engage with customers, shorten the lead generation cycle and monitor their social feeds better.



Further, the unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic is leveraging the importance of social media marketing among organizations, which is acting as a vital opportunity for marketers to reach customers and to increase their sales during the pandemic situation and thereby is expected to drive the growth of the social media management software market globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global social media management software market segmented on the basis of deployment, application and region.

The major regional and country markets (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Facebook Inc., Oracle Corporation, Twitter, Inc., Sprout Social, Inc., Hootsuite Inc., and Zoho Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Social Media Management Software Developers

Industry Software Vendors (ISVs) and Venture Capitalists

End Users

Software Consulting Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Attributes of Social Media Management Software

1.3 Pricing of Social Media Management Software

1.4 Reasons for Using Social Media Management Software

1.5 Examples of Social Media Management Software

1.6 Potential Issues with Social Media Management Software

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Social Media Advertising

2.2 Escalating Retail E-commerce Website Traffic

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.2 Global Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Social Media Management Software Market by Deployment

3.3.1 Global Cloud-Based Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Cloud-Based Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global On-Premises Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.3.4 Global On-Premises Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Social Media Management Software Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Small Enterprises Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Small Enterprises Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Medium Organizations Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Medium Organizations Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Large Organizations Social Media Management Software Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Large Organizations Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Social Media Management Software Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Americas

4.1.1 Americas Social Media Management Software Market by Value

4.1.2 Americas Social Media Management Software Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Social Media

5.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.3 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

5.1.4 Accelerating Growth of BFSI Sector

5.1.5 Rising Trend of Social Media Advertising

5.1.6 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.2 Upswing in E-Commerce Penetration

5.2.3 Increasing Integration with Artificial Intelligence

5.2.4 Surging Need for Managing Social Media Accounts

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Continuous Requirement to Upgrade

5.3.2 Associated Risks

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Social Media Management Software Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Facebook, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Oracle Corporation

7.3 Twitter, Inc.

7.4 Sprout Social, Inc.

7.5 Hootsuite Inc.

7.6 Zoho Corporation

