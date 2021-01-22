Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autonomous delivery is bifurcated into indoor autonomous delivery and outdoor autonomous delivery. Correspondingly, there are indoor autonomous delivery vehicles (also known as "indoor delivery robots") and outdoor ones.

Indoor autonomous delivery market

Up to date, indoor autonomous delivery robots have been available in restaurants, hotels, office buildings, hospitals, Internet cafes, KTVs, and shopping malls, and have been vigorously promoted amid "contactless" services for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 saw faster deployment and the operation of intelligent equipment such as indoor autonomous delivery robots.



For instance, many catering companies such as Country Garden Robot Restaurant, Haidilao, De Zhuang, Xiabu Xiabu, Dadong, Hong Kong Maxim's, etc. have begun to use autonomous delivery robots to serve dishes in their stores to save labor costs and improve the security of meals.

Comparatively, China stays ahead of foreign countries in the development of indoor delivery robots, where emerging players represented by Pudu Technology, Keenon Robotics, Excelland AI, YOGO, etc. have already offered basic products and been aggressively branching out into the multiple-scenario market alongside ceaseless iteration and speedy implementation of their technologies. In 2019, Pudu Technology shipped more than 5,000 units, Keenon Robotics 3,000 units, and other middle companies more than hundreds of units apiece.

Outdoor Autonomous Delivery Market

Against the huge market demand for instant delivery and express delivery as well as the decline in the labor force in China, major companies are enthusiastically deploying autonomous delivery vehicles. Besides start-ups like Neolix, IdriverPlus and White Rhino, e-commerce and logistics companies such as JD.com, Meituan, Cainiao, Suning and China Post are also sparing no efforts in developing their outdoor autonomous delivery business. Autonomous delivery vehicles are produced in small quantities in China and have not taken on a sizable scale yet, as is revealed by the companies concerned.

Constrained by imperfect policies and regulations, technology and scenario configurations, outdoor autonomous delivery vehicles are still undergoing pilot operation. Yet the industry gained momentum in 2020, with operations broadening from "single vehicle pilot run" to "closed scenarios/fixed route fleet operation", and even to "city autonomous delivery operation".

E-commerce logistics companies thus deploy outdoor autonomous delivery vehicles in three ways: (i) to develop independently or partner with start-ups for deployment through logistics channels, for example, Alibaba self-develops the Xiaomanlv autonomous robot and deploys it though Cainiao logistics distribution; (ii) to work with governments, for example, Meituan and the People's Government of Shunyi District, Beijing cooperated to deploy in the area; (iii) to join hands with market players like retailers and supermarkets, for example, White Rhino Auto (Beijing) Technologies Co., Ltd. together with Yonghui Superstores introduced retail autonomous delivery.

Meituan's autonomous delivery cars that came into service in the Shunyi District of Beijing in early 2020, has been found in 15 communities of this district and surroundings and made delivery for a total of more than 10,000 orders for consecutive 270-plus days by the end of October, with support from the cooperative local government. These vehicles have become normal there.



As concerns regulation, in September 2020, the People's Government of Shunyi District, Beijing practiced a new approach to regulate: publicize the testing route and scheme of Meituan autonomous cars, allow them to run in designated places and in specific times, and define the one who is liable for safety. In its next step, Meituan plans to pilot low speed autonomous delivery on a larger scale together with Shunyi District by deploying 1,000 autonomous delivery vehicles that will run all day long throughout the area in the upcoming three years.

At the APSARA Conference 2020, Alibaba's first wheeled logistics robot called "Xiaomanlv" made a debut. Alibaba plans massive deployment of this vehicle in communities, schools and office parks. In October, Alibaba and Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University built a fleet of 22 Xiaomanlv robots to deliver parcels from Cainiao logistics outlets to 27 dormitories. During the Singles' Day (2020.11.11) shopping festival, the fleet delivered 30,000 packages in all and saved 10,000 hours of pick-up time.

In October 2020, Jingdong Logistics (JDL) announced that it joined forces with Changshu City to construct the world's first autonomous delivery city. JDL already deploys 5 models of 30-plus autonomous delivery vehicles available to different delivery scenarios in the downtown Changshu, and plans to put into use nearly 100 units before the end of the year.



Also, JD has an "autonomous vehicle adoption" plan, that is, JDL's couriers in the autonomous delivery area are allowed to apply for "adoption" of a set number of autonomous cars and act as the "commander" for the robot delivery task force, which means they can arrange the work for these members freely. A benign circle with links of technological innovation and service application thus takes shape to facilitate the massive use of autonomous delivery vehicles and blaze a way for others to follow. JD also plans to bring at least 100,000 autonomous delivery robots into operation in the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.1 Overview

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 Main Application Scenarios

1.2 Application Cases of Outdoor Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

1.3 Application Cases of Indoor Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

1.3.1 Catering

1.3.2 Food Delivery Robot

1.3.3 Medical Institution

1.3.4 Swarm Robot Delivery System for Buildings

2. Deployments and Trends of Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors

2.1 Current Deployments of Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors

2.1.1 Introduction to Major Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors

2.1.2 Deployment Course of Major Vendors in Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

2.1.3 Introduction to Deployed Autonomous Delivery Vehicles of Major Vendors

2.1.4 Commercial Operation of Deployed Autonomous Delivery Vehicles of Major Vendors

2.1.5 The Ways Major Vendors Deploy Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

2.2 Deployments of Major Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors

2.2.1 Meituan

2.2.1.1 Deployments in Autonomous Delivery

2.2.1.2 The Ways to Deploy Autonomous Delivery

2.2.1.3 Main Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products

2.2.1.4 Autonomous Delivery Open Platform

2.2.1.5 Autonomous Delivery Plan for Epidemic Prevention

2.2.1.6 Autonomous Delivery Supports Instant Delivery Ecosystem

2.2.2 JD

2.2.2.1 Deployments in Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

2.2.2.2 Development Course of Autonomous Vehicle

2.2.2.3 Mini Autonomous Vehicles

2.2.2.4 Application of Autonomous Vehicles

2.2.2.5 Application of Autonomous Vehicles in Foreign Countries

2.2.3 Alibaba/Cainiao

2.2.3.1 Deployments in Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

2.2.3.2 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle: Xiaomanlu

2.2.3.3 Intelligent Robot Platform of Alibaba DAMO Academy

2.2.3.4 Normal Trial Operation of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles in Several Campuses

2.2.4 Suning Logistics

2.2.4.1 Deployments in Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

2.2.4.2 Mass Production of Autonomous Vehicles for Last-mile Delivery

2.3 Application Trends of Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

2.3.1 Autonomous Driving Commercialization Route: Commercial Use First in Low-Speed Closed Scenarios

2.3.2 Recent Main Development Goal of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors: Mass Production

2.3.3 Development Trends of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Scenarios

3. Technical Solutions for Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.1 Major Technologies of Outdoor Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.1.1 Composition of Outdoor Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.1.2 Autonomous Driving Technology

3.1.2 Low-Speed L4 Autonomous Driving Technology Suites

3.1.3 Computing Platform

3.1.4 Autonomous Driving Perception Solutions

3.1.5 Chassis Technology

3.1.6 Autonomous Driving Architecture

3.1.7 Technical Architecture

3.1.8 Main Technical Configurations of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

3.2 Main Technologies of Indoor Autonomous Delivery Robots

3.2.1 Industry Chain Composition of Indoor Autonomous Delivery Robots

3.2.7 Main Technical Configurations of Indoor Delivery Robots

4. Status Quo and Trends of Outdoor Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Status Quo

4.1.2 Policies and Supervision on Autonomous Delivery

4.1.3 Market Size

4.1.4 Low-Speed Autonomous Vehicles and Operation of Main Foreign Companies

4.2 Chinese Market

4.2.1 Status Quo

4.2.2 Main Demand Scenarios

4.2.3 Market Demand

4.2.4 Market Size

4.2.5 Cost Structure

4.3 Landscape of Companies

4.3.1 Landscape of Companies

4.3.2 Operation of Major Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Companies in China

4.3.3 Recent Financing Events

4.4 Development Trends

4.4.1 Limiting Factors for Commercialization of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

4.4.2 New Opportunities for Autonomous Delivery Development

4.4.3 Development Trends

5. Status Quo and Trends of Indoor Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Status Quo

5.1.2 Global Companies

5.2 Chinese Market

5.2.1 Market Demand

5.2.2 Market Size

5.2.3 Restaurant Robot

5.2.4 Hotel Robot

5.3 Landscape of Companies

5.3.1 Status Quo

5.3.2 Operation of Major Delivery Robot Companies in China

5.3.3 Chinese Companies

5.3.4 Business Models

5.3.5 Limiting Factors for Commercial Operation of Indoor Delivery Robots

6. Major Chinese Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors

Neolix

Idriverplus

Uisee Technology

Unity Drive

Go Further.AI

Yours Technology

Pudu Technology

YOGO Robot

Keenon Robotics

Excelland AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2auw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900