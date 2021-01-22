New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Crusher and Screener Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010076/?utm_source=GNW



In the recent years, mobile crushers have been gaining increasing demand owing to the expansion of the construction industry.The major market players are expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying client base, and developing innovative products in the field of mobile crushers and screeners.



The market is quite large at a global level with an increase in innovation to fulfill the need for innovative products and alternative fuel-run crushers and screeners that would ultimately reduce the carbon emission occurred due to use of diesel.



Various companies in the value chain are entering into partnership with other players to maintain their position in the mobile crusher and mobile screener market and provide efficient solutions to their customers.Major manufacturers operating in the market are based in Europe and APAC.



The market would grow rapidly in APAC and MEA, especially in countries such as India, China, the UAE, and South Korea in near future. Growing mining industry including mineral processing in these countries is one of the key factors driving the mobile crusher and screener market.



Geographically, the mobile crusher and mobile screener market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.Europe held the largest market share in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.



Europe is experiencing rapid growth in infrastructure such as residential and commercial buildings, roads and highways, railways, and ports, which is expected to increase the utilization of mobile crushers and screeners in construction applications.The region has a presence of several leading companies such as Sandvik AB, Kleemann GmbH, and Metso.



These companies are continuously engaged in various business activities such as new product development, merger and acquisition, and business expansion.



Anaconda Equipment Ltd.; Astec Industries, Inc.; Komatsu Ltd.; Metso Corporation; Sandvik AB; Kleenmann GmbH (Wirtgen Group, a John Deere Company); Lippmann Division of Metso; McCloksey USA LLC; SBM Mineral Processing GmbH; Terex Corporation; and Thyssenkrupp AG are among the major players present in the global mobile crusher and mobile screener market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Crusher and Mobile Screener Market



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.As of March 2020, the outbreak has adversely affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries owing to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market and economical breakdown, factory shutdowns, and supply chain disruptions are restraining the growth of the mobile crusher and mobile screener market.



Overall size of the global mobile crusher and mobile screener market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the mobile crusher and mobile screener market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010076/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001