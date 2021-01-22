Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cranial Doppler Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global cranial doppler market to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global cranial doppler market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on the cranial doppler market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on the cranial doppler market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cranial doppler market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is the collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cranial doppler market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cranial doppler market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the cranial doppler market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cranial doppler market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

The global rise in the number of geriatric patient's population suffering from a neurological disorder

Recent expansion in the number of clinics for cerebrovascular diagnosis which provides various treatment methods

2) Restraints

Lack of skilled expertise for diagnosis and treatment of a neurological disorder in some emerging countries

3) Opportunities

Rising government support for research and development activities on cerebrovascular diagnosis and treatment

Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cranial Doppler Market Highlights

2.2. Cranial Doppler Market Projection

2.3. Cranial Doppler Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cranial Doppler Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cranial Doppler Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cranial Doppler Market



4. Cranial Doppler Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cranial Doppler Market by Type

5.1. Imaging

5.2. Non-Imaging



6. Global Cranial Doppler Market by Application

6.1. Sickle Cell Disease

6.2. Acute Ischemic Stroke

6.3. Intracranial Steno Occlusive Disease

6.4. Others



7. Global Cranial Doppler Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Cranial Doppler Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Cranial Doppler Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Cranial Doppler Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cranial Doppler Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

