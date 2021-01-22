New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Display Size, Screen Type, Resolution, and Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010074/?utm_source=GNW

The soldier and military vehicle modernization practices are peaking among most of the military forces to keep the personnel and vehicles ready for a mission. The defense ministries across the world are investing substantial amounts in advanced technologies, including rugged devices, to modernize soldiers and vehicles, which boosts the growth of the military rugged display market.

Based on product, the vehicle mounted computer segment led the military rugged display market in 2019.The military sector is procuring modern vehicle-mounted ruggedized displays and tracking software that are built to help soldiers access combat-related data from vehicles and in dismounted operations.



Vehicle mounted computer is a part of an accelerated fielding of a next-gen force tracking software, namely, Joint Battle Command – Platform (JBC-P).In November 2018, in Aberdeen Proving Ground, the US Army facility expanded vehicle computing systems for lighter and smaller options.



The Project Manager Mission Command of the army worked with platform managers to explore methods to extend the range of vehicle mounted computers. The armed force is exploring computers that can be equipped in vehicles and swiftly dismounted when soldiers need to patrol without the vehicle.

The emergence of COVID-19 outbreak is leading to lockdown across many countries.The restrictions are restricting the supply chain of military electronics products.



Various defense forces are awarding contracts for armored vehicles and other equipment to the manufacturers.Therefore, the recovery period of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the defense industry is foreseen to be quicker than various other industries.



The equipment production is now at a slower pace and is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which would positively influence defense equipment manufacturing, including military rugged display.

The overall military rugged display market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the military rugged display market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the military rugged display market. Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd; Assured Systems Ltd; Aydin Displays; Crystal Group, Inc.; General Digital Corporation; Hatteland Technology AS; Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.; Winmate Inc.; ZMicro, Inc.; and CP Technologies LLC are a few players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010074/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001