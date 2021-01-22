New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment, Products, End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010073/?utm_source=GNW



Rising threat of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) terrorism, which involves the use of weapons of mass destruction, is one of the significant factors that boost the procurement of military personal protective equipment.The chemical weapons consist of chemical blister agents (sulfur mustard), nerve agents (sarin), and choking agents (chlorine).



The biological weapons discharge biological agents, such as viruses (smallpox), bacteria (plague, anthrax, or salmonella), and toxins (botulinum toxin). The radiological weapons can kill or injure personnel by spreading radioactive materials.

Similarly, nuclear weapons create destruction from nuclear reactions.As per the EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2019, three incidents of CBRN terrorism were reported in the EU in 2018.



According to “Reassessing CBRN Threats in a Changing Global Environment,” a report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI); these weapons are lethal and silent killers, they can lead to panic and insecurity among the civilian population; these weapons are the effective tools for blackmailing governments and have an immense impact on the magnitude of collateral and economic damage.Therefore, terrorists opt for CBRN attack to attract wider media attention.



Therefore, to precisely and proficiently deal with the weapons and effects caused by these weapons, the soldiers require robust and efficient personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain of the military personal protective equipment, and governments are focusing majorly on medical sector and moderately on military sector; this is impacting the growth of the military personal protective equipment market.



Based on equipment, the body armor segment led the military personal protective equipment market in 2019.Body armors play an important role in protecting military personal against lethal weapons.



With the rising development in body armors, market players are aiming to develop stronger and light weight body armors with enhanced performance.The introduction of synthetic fibers is boosting the innovation in the development of body armors.



For instance, Nylon 6.6 is the first synthetic fiber employed in a ballistic protective system named as M-1951. This ballistic protective system comprises two parts—the first part includes nylon basket-weave flexible pad that protects the shoulders and upper chest; and the second part includes Doron plates, for the lower chest of military personal. In the US, National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Standard is deployed for the development of ballistic resistance of body armor. It is a Law Enforcement and Corrections Standards and Testing Programme that includes a set of minimum performance standards and tests that are applicable for commercially available equipment. This program is designed to evaluate new commercial body armor as well as to determine the compliance of armor designs.

The overall military personal protective equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the military personal protective equipment market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the military personal protective equipment market. Ansell Ltd.; Avon Protection Systems, Inc.; Bae Systems PLC; Ceradyne (3M); Deenside Ltd.; DuPont DE Nemours, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; KDH Defense Systems, Inc.; MKU Limited; and US Armor Corporation are among a few players operating in the military personal protective equipment market.

