Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the equipment and services oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Sector Highlights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejae7i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: