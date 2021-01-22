New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NdFeB Magnets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957485/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$629.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The NdFeB Magnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Oil & Gas Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Oil & Gas segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$141.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$186.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957485/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
NdFeB Magnets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NdFeB Magnets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: NdFeB Magnets Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NdFeB Magnets Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States NdFeB Magnets Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: NdFeB Magnets Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian NdFeB Magnets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: NdFeB Magnets Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NdFeB
Magnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese NdFeB Magnets Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for NdFeB Magnets in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: NdFeB Magnets Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NdFeB Magnets Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European NdFeB Magnets Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: NdFeB Magnets Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European NdFeB Magnets Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: NdFeB Magnets Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: NdFeB Magnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: NdFeB Magnets Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German NdFeB Magnets Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for NdFeB Magnets in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: NdFeB Magnets Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NdFeB Magnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom NdFeB Magnets Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish NdFeB Magnets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: NdFeB Magnets Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian NdFeB Magnets Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: NdFeB Magnets Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe NdFeB Magnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: NdFeB Magnets Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: NdFeB Magnets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: NdFeB Magnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: NdFeB Magnets Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian NdFeB Magnets Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian NdFeB Magnets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: NdFeB Magnets Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: NdFeB Magnets Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for NdFeB Magnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American NdFeB Magnets Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: NdFeB Magnets Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American NdFeB Magnets Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for NdFeB Magnets in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: NdFeB Magnets Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean NdFeB Magnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: NdFeB Magnets Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: NdFeB Magnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: NdFeB Magnets Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican NdFeB Magnets Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America NdFeB Magnets Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: NdFeB Magnets Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: NdFeB Magnets Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East NdFeB Magnets Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: NdFeB Magnets Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NdFeB
Magnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian NdFeB Magnets Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli NdFeB Magnets Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: NdFeB Magnets Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli NdFeB Magnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for NdFeB Magnets in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: NdFeB Magnets Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: NdFeB Magnets Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates NdFeB Magnets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: NdFeB Magnets Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East NdFeB Magnets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African NdFeB Magnets Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: NdFeB Magnets Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: NdFeB Magnets Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957485/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: