The telecom billing and revenue management market in Europe was valued US$ 4918.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13806.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The major factors that are propelling the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market are increasing number of IoT connections, increase in number of internet users, growth of telecom industry, demand for innovative billing and revenue management solutions and services. Efficient and flexible billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP's to monetize the data and service usage, providing company with improved real-time data analytical capabilities and efficiency to channelize their revenue streams by further providing customized solutions. It also helps CSPs to efficiently manage the subscriber's billing and charging processes through an effective single platform.



Further, it helps companies and provides them the confidence to roll out new customized offers, revenue-generating services, and charging policies in a short period with improved efficiency, and also to monetize their infrastructural investments while enhancing customer and revenue management. The CSP's are continually upgrading their legacy systems by adding platforms that will help in servicing enhanced subscriber base and migrating towards cloud-based solutions and services such as SaaS, which will help them to minimize the CAPEX while optimizing OPEX.



Additionally, increasing spending trends and requirements on solutions such as BSS/OSS is also accelerating the growth of competitive telecom billing and revenue management market.



The market for telecom billing and revenue management market is segmented into component, type, deployment type, and country. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. In 2019, the solution segment held a larger share of the telecom billing and revenue management market.



Based on type, the telecom billing and revenue management market is divided into telecom billing, cloud billing, and IoT billing. The IoT billing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Further, based on deployment type, the telecom billing and revenue management market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The on-premise segment held the largest share of the market.



Due to COVID-19 outbreak, Spain, Italy, Germany, UK, and France are some of the worst affected member states in the European region. Businesses in the region are facing severe economic difficulties as they either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner. The region is a major manufacturing and industrial hub for sectors such as construction sector.



Hence, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region is anticipated to an economic slowdown in 2020 and most likely in 2021 also. Business activities across various have seen a sharp decline in past few months, which is anticipated to impact the growth of companies operating in the telecom billing and revenue management market also. The overall impact of COVID-19 in European telecom billing and revenue management market is anticipated to be low to moderate.



