Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group, confirms that Totara is living their mission to develop and engage talent to drive enterprise success. Totara builds learning, employee engagement and performance management technologies that enable large multinational corporations, government entities and mid-market companies to deliver enterprise-level talent and workforce experiences.

“Today ‘always-on’ is the default work setting for most employees, both in the office and when we’re working remotely,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Totara recognized this trend years ago when they first launched Totara Learn. Their latest suite of platforms reflects Totara’s commitment to continuously adapt their solutions to position organizations and employees for success, both today and in preparation for the future. Totara’s focus on enabling collaboration, continuous performance and innovation, and tackling these challenges with an integrated approach, is what organizations need in these uncertain times.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding Totara as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Totara organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Totara product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by the Brandon Hall Group,” said Richard Wyles, Chief Executive Officer of Totara. “Top-performing organizations understand that learning and performance management must be tightly interwoven, but the myriad of systems that organizations rely on to support these critical learning and development functions are often disparate and difficult to integrate. We’re creating adaptive technology to help organizations deliver a unified talent experience that provides the highly engaging learning and continuous performance management that employees and organizations need to fuel personal, career and company growth.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Totara Learning offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About Totara Learning

Totara builds employee engagement, learning, and performance management technologies that enable large multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies to deliver enterprise-level talent and workforce experiences. Totara’s Talent Experience Platform unifies a transformational learning management system (LMS), a user-centric learning experience platform (LXP), and a comprehensive performance management system under a single and highly adaptable architecture. Totara’s flexible architecture gives organizations the freedom to innovate, the freedom to choose, and unlocks critical resources for reinvestment into where it really counts.

