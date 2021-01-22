FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Enphase Storage systems are now compatible with Enphase M215™ and M250™ microinverter-based solar systems. The expanded compatibility provides approximately 300,000 additional Enphase system owners with the possibility of achieving grid-agnostic energy resilience through the Enphase Upgrade Program.



The Enphase Upgrade Program provides solar installers the opportunity to renew engagements with the installed base of Enphase system owners through microinverter, solar, and energy storage upgrades. The program is for owners of Enphase microinverters and represents the Company’s continued commitment to reliability, service, and long-term customer relationships. Participation in the Enphase Upgrade Program is entirely voluntary. Enphase continues to stand by its limited warranties for existing products in the field by leveraging insights into field-deployed products through advanced remote analytics. The compatibility of Enphase Storage systems with M215 and M250 microinverter-based solar systems, as well as with IQ 6™ and IQ 7™ microinverter-based solar systems, now allows installers in the U.S. to approach and offer storage upgrades to nearly the vast majority of Enphase homeowners nationwide.

“Our M-Series customers are thrilled to have the option to upgrade their solar systems with Enphase Storage without also having to upgrade their microinverters or solar panels,” said John Orfali, owner at Save A Lot Solar. “We started installing Enphase microinverters about ten years ago, and we have never looked back. The compatibility between Enphase Storage and Enphase M-Series microinverters is just the latest indication that we made the right decision, especially given the need for energy resilience as planned power outages disrupt the lives of the increasing number of people who now work from home.”

“We were one of the first solar installers in the U.S. to test the Upgrade Program concept with Enphase in mid-2018, and our customers have been enthusiastic about revitalizing their solar systems with the latest microinverter technology and accompanying limited warranties,” said Chaz Mathias, owner at First Response Solar. “Today, our focus is primarily on serving the strong demand we have in California for solar-plus-storage systems. The Upgrade Program provides a bridge between older systems and the new Enphase Encharge™ storage system, and that is a big win for our customers. Our homeowners also love having a unified dashboard with the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring system to see their solar energy production, energy usage, and energy storage. As an active volunteer firefighter, Enphase always gives me peace of mind knowing that our installation teams, homeowners, and first responders can safely operate the system without being exposed to high-voltage DC electricity on our installs.”

“Solar systems used to be much smaller, and solar technology has come a long way in the past ten years,” said Cory Johnson, owner at New Day Solar. “Our Enphase Upgrade Program participants are pleased about how Enphase stands with its customers in the long term by providing the opportunity to refresh, expand, and upgrade their systems at a significant discount. We have come to appreciate the inbound sales leads the Upgrade Program continues to provide as well as the new customer relationships that are created around these systems’ new limited warranties. Enphase has also made a quantum leap over its competitors in terms of customer support, making its already outstanding microinverter technology a no-brainer for both homeowners and installers.”

“As the technology keeps improving and solar systems get older, I feel that the interest in upgrading solar PV systems that are now more than ten years old will continue to grow,” said Courtney Hider, director of operations at Energy Monster. “We believe that it is important to educate both new and existing solar homeowners about ways to make their living spaces more energy-efficient, and the Enphase Upgrade Program is another tool that helps us do that. Efficient, modern solar systems help the environment and the customer's wallet, which is what we are all about.”

“The Enphase Upgrade Program has provided homeowners a path to upgrade or replace older Enphase solar systems, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a source of work, revenue, and jobs for solar installers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are grateful for all the solar installers who continue to be outstanding partners in helping Enphase deliver on a service program that makes a difference in people’s lives. We also welcome the many Enphase M-Series system owners to the family of homeowners who now can make a simple upgrade towards true energy independence with Encharge Storage systems.”

Program details are available in Enphase installer and homeowner webinars and on the Enphase Upgrade Program website.



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, M-Series, M215, M250, IQ 6, IQ 7, Encharge, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability and energy independence; our customer service and the quality of service provided by our installation partners; the anticipated market adoption of and the cost savings from our current and future products; and the availability of the Program or installations given certain shelter-in-place orders and/or other regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

