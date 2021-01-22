New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Naval ISR Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957483/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Surface Naval Vessels ISR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Underwater Naval Vessels ISR segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Naval ISR market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Naval ISR Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Naval ISR Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Naval ISR Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Naval ISR Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Surface Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Surface Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Surface Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Underwater Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Underwater Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Underwater Naval Vessels ISR (Platform Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Naval ISR Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Naval ISR Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Naval ISR Market in the United States by Platform

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Naval ISR Market Share Breakdown by

Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Naval ISR Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Naval ISR Historic Market Review by Platform

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Naval ISR Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Platform Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Naval ISR: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Naval ISR Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Naval ISR Market Share Analysis by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Naval ISR Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Platform Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Naval ISR Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Naval ISR Market by Platform Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Naval ISR Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Naval ISR Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Naval ISR Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Naval ISR Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Naval ISR Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Naval ISR Market in Europe in US$ Million by Platform

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Naval ISR Market Share Breakdown by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Naval ISR Market in France by Platform Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Naval ISR Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Naval ISR Market Share Analysis by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Naval ISR Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Naval ISR Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Naval ISR Market Share Breakdown by Platform

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Naval ISR Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Platform Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Naval ISR Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Naval ISR Market by Platform Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Naval ISR: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Naval ISR Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Platform Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Naval ISR Market Share Analysis by

Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Naval ISR Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Naval ISR Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Platform Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Naval ISR Market Share Breakdown by

Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Naval ISR Market in Asia-Pacific by Platform Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Naval ISR Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Platform Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Naval ISR Market Share Analysis by

Platform Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Naval ISR Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Naval ISR Historic Market Review by

Platform Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Naval ISR Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Platform Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

