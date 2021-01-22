Austin, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 9th installment, Coach Brent Grablachoff announced the 2020 Kicking World All-America Team, celebrating the best prep kickers & punters for the 2020 HS Football season. This year's Team is comprised of 15 student-athletes representing 9 states – Texas (6), Colorado (2), Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.
"It’s always a tall order selecting the best of the best for our annual All-America Team, but after thorough evaluations of in-game highlight videos over the last few weeks, I feel confident these are indeed the ‘top kickers’ for the 2020 HS football season," said Brent Grablachoff, Kicking World owner.
View kicking statistics and a detailed analysis of each Kicking World All-American.
Kickers
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|STATE
|CLASS
|COMMIT
|Nick Hernandez
|Ronald Reagan HS
|Texas
|Sr.
|undecided
|Ewan Johnson
|South Doyle HS
|Tennessee
|Sr.
|undecided
|Owen Wiley
|Avon Lake HS
|Ohio
|Jr.
|undecided
|Mark Sayegh
|Westlake HS
|Texas
|Jr.
|undecided
|Robert Gunn III
|Pinellas Park HS
|Florida
|Jr.
|undecided
|Jack Bruner
|Wimberley HS
|Texas
|Jr.
|undecided
|Aidan Bonde
|Southeast Guilford HS
|North Carolina
|So.
|undecided
Punters
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|STATE
|CLASS
|COMMIT
|Nick Hernandez
|Ronald Reagan HS
|Texas
|Sr.
|undecided
|Buck Buchanan
|Marshall HS
|Texas
|Jr.
|undecided
Honorable Mention
Kickers: Carson Sauseda (Jr.) Georgetown HS, Texas. Aaron Krinsky (Jr.) Pueblo County HS, Colorado. Dax Iverson (So.) Fremont HS, Utah. Caden Smith (So.) Legend HS, Colorado. Ethan McBee (Fr.) Poteau HS, Oklahoma.
Punters: Christian Payne (Sr.) Klein Forest HS, Texas. Justin Pratt (Sr.) West Lincoln Attendance Center, Mississippi.
-------------
About Kicking World
Kicking World hosts over 50 annual football kicking camps in 22 states, and year-round private kicking lessons for pro, college, high school, and youth kickers. Owner & Head Coach Brent Grablachoff provides year-round kicking lessons in Texas and travels to the majority of their nationwide football kicking camps.
Media Relations
Kicking World
512-817-1333
kickingworld.com/press-kit
Kicking World, LLC
Austin, Texas, UNITED STATES
kicking world logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: