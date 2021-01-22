Austin, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 9th installment, Coach Brent Grablachoff announced the 2020 Kicking World All-America Team, celebrating the best prep kickers & punters for the 2020 HS Football season. This year's Team is comprised of 15 student-athletes representing 9 states – Texas (6), Colorado (2), Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

"It’s always a tall order selecting the best of the best for our annual All-America Team, but after thorough evaluations of in-game highlight videos over the last few weeks, I feel confident these are indeed the ‘top kickers’ for the 2020 HS football season," said Brent Grablachoff, Kicking World owner.

View kicking statistics and a detailed analysis of each Kicking World All-American.

Kickers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATE CLASS COMMIT Nick Hernandez Ronald Reagan HS Texas Sr. undecided Ewan Johnson South Doyle HS Tennessee Sr. undecided Owen Wiley Avon Lake HS Ohio Jr. undecided Mark Sayegh Westlake HS Texas Jr. undecided Robert Gunn III Pinellas Park HS Florida Jr. undecided Jack Bruner Wimberley HS Texas Jr. undecided Aidan Bonde Southeast Guilford HS North Carolina So. undecided

Punters

PLAYER SCHOOL STATE CLASS COMMIT Nick Hernandez Ronald Reagan HS Texas Sr. undecided Buck Buchanan Marshall HS Texas Jr. undecided

Honorable Mention

Kickers: Carson Sauseda (Jr.) Georgetown HS, Texas. Aaron Krinsky (Jr.) Pueblo County HS, Colorado. Dax Iverson (So.) Fremont HS, Utah. Caden Smith (So.) Legend HS, Colorado. Ethan McBee (Fr.) Poteau HS, Oklahoma.

Punters: Christian Payne (Sr.) Klein Forest HS, Texas. Justin Pratt (Sr.) West Lincoln Attendance Center, Mississippi.

