The North America addictions therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 6,102.31 million by 2027 from US$ 3,715.23 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the market is attributed to the rising approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction, and increasing conduction of various awareness campaigns and government efforts to counteract drug abuse and promote medication. However, the high cost associated with drug development hinders the growth of the addiction therapeutics market.



Drug addiction, also referred to as substance disorder, is a type of disease that hampers an individual's brain, behavior, and metabolic processes leading to an inability to control. Non-medical use and abuse of prescription drugs are becoming severe issues worldwide. Addiction to abusive substances is responsible for the death of millions of people across the world.



According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) estimates, ~21 million people across the world had at least one addiction in 2019, out of which only 10% received treatment for the same. The Addiction Center reports state that the number of people undertaking treatments for addictions has increased in recent years.



Thus, the rising awareness among people about drug addiction treatment is likely to support the growth of the North America addiction therapeutics market in the coming years. Similarly, awareness campaigns and government efforts to counteract drug abuse and promote medication for all sorts of addiction treatments would fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the North America addictions therapeutics market. Due to the outbreak of disease, healthcare industries have been affected severely, considering the economic conditions in the current situation. Moreover, the traditional difficulties regarding treatment access and adherence for the population suffering from addictions will worsen during the pandemic, therefore aggravating their condition.



Based on treatment type, the North America addictions therapeutics market is segmented into nicotine addiction treatment, alcohol addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment. The nicotine addiction treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America addictions therapeutics market, based on drug type, is segmented into varenicline, bupropion, nicotine replacement products, buprenorphine, naltrexone, disulfiram, and others. The varenicline segment held the largest market share in 2019. However, the nicotine replacement products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



By treatment center, the North America addictions therapeutics market is segmented into outpatient treatment center, residential treatment center, and inpatient treatment center. In 2019, the outpatient treatment center segment held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America addictions therapeutics market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospital pharmacies, medical stores, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the medical stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Addictions Therapeutics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Addiction Therapeutics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Addiction Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Addiction Among General Populace

5.1.2 Conduction of Awareness Campaigns

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Steeping Costs of Drug Development

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rising Demand for R&D from Contract Organizations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Consistent Launch of Therapeutics

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Addiction Therapeutics Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Addictions Therapeutics Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis



7. Addictions Therapeutics Market - Treatment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Addictions Therapeutics Market Share, Treatment Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Nicotine Addiction Treatment

7.4 Alcohol Addiction Treatment

7.5 Opioid Addiction Treatment



8. Addictions Therapeutics Market - Drug Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Addictions Therapeutics Market Share, Drug Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Varenicline

8.4 Bupropion

8.5 Nicotine Replacement Products

8.6 Buprenorphine

8.7 Naltrexone

8.8 Disulfiram



9. Addictions Therapeutics Market - Treatment Center

9.1 Overview

9.2 Addictions Therapeutics Market Share, Treatment Center, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Outpatient Treatment Center

9.4 Residential Treatment Center

9.5 Inpatient Treatment Center



10. Addictions Therapeutics Market - Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Addictions Therapeutics Market Share, Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Hospital Pharmacies

10.4 Medical Stores



11. Addiction Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - North America Analysis

11.1 North America: Addiction Therapeutics Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Addiction Therapeutics Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Company Profiles

Indivior PLC

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Cipla Inc.

Orexo AB

Purdue Pharma L.P

Alvogen

Camurus AB

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

