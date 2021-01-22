Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2020. The policy is available on the group website at this address:

https://www.coloplast.com/management-remuneration/



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Villumsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 61,041 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 61,041 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President & CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 30,184 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 30,184 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Marcun 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Growth b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 30,933 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 30,933 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Allan Rasmussen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Global Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 27,107 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 27,107 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nicolai Buhl Andersen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Innovation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 15,643 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 15,643 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-22, 12:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This information is available in Danish and in English, in case of doubt the Danish version prevails.

For further information: Hannah Katrine Larsen, tel.: +45 4911 3616.





This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

