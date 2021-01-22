New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957477/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biochips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Implantable Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Medical Textile and Wound Dressing Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Medical Textile and Wound Dressing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957477/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS
2027
Table 3: Biochips (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Biochips (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Implantable Materials (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Implantable Materials (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Medical Textile and Wound Dressing (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Medical Textile and Wound Dressing (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020
VS 2027
Table 9: Active Implantable Devices (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Active Implantable Devices (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Therapeutic Applications (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Therapeutic Applications (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Diagnostics Applications (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 16: Diagnostics Applications (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Research Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Research Applications (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Nano Healthcare Technology for
Medical Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nano
Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Nano Healthcare Technology for
Medical Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: French Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Nano Healthcare Technology for
Medical Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Nano Healthcare Technology
for Medical Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020
VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical Equipment
Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Nano Healthcare Technology for Medical
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
