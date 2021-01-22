Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ground Handling Software Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Analysis by Airport Class; Application; Software Type; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America ground handling software market was valued at US$ 378.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 471.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The increase in investments toward the construction of newer airports and expansion of existing airports is boosting the ground handling software market growth.



The expansion of existing airports to add up more number of terminals leads to the rise in the demand for baggage management, passenger boarding management, and cargo area management solutions. In an attempt to ease the operations, the airport authorities across the globe are uplifting their interests and investments in simplifying the aforementioned tasks by employing various software, in turn, generating substantial revenues generation opportunities for the ground handling software market players.



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the aviation sector in North America to an unscheduled halt. The suspension of passenger air transport by the airline, governments, and airport authorities has shocked various associated industries. The repatriation flight and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This would hinder the adoption of advanced technologies among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.



Damarel System International Ltd, Inform GmbH, and SIT are among the key players serving the market in North America.



