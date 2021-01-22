New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Music Synthesizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957476/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Music Synthesizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957476/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Music Synthesizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Music Synthesizers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Music Synthesizers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Music Synthesizers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Music Synthesizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Music Synthesizers Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Music Synthesizers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Music Synthesizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Music Synthesizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Music Synthesizers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Music Synthesizers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Music Synthesizers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Music Synthesizers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Music Synthesizers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Music Synthesizers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Music Synthesizers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Music Synthesizers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Music Synthesizers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Music Synthesizers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Music Synthesizers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Music Synthesizers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Music Synthesizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Music Synthesizers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Music Synthesizers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Music Synthesizers Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Music Synthesizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Music Synthesizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Music Synthesizers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Music Synthesizers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Music Synthesizers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Music Synthesizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Music Synthesizers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Music Synthesizers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Music Synthesizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Music Synthesizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Music Synthesizers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Music Synthesizers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Music Synthesizers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Music Synthesizers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Music Synthesizers Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Music Synthesizers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Music Synthesizers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Music Synthesizers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Music Synthesizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Music Synthesizers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Music Synthesizers Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Music Synthesizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Music Synthesizers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Music Synthesizers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Music Synthesizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Music Synthesizers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Music Synthesizers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Music Synthesizers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Music Synthesizers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Music Synthesizers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Music Synthesizers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Music Synthesizers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Music Synthesizers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Music Synthesizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Music Synthesizers Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957476/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: