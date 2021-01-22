New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Music Production Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957475/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Editing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.7% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mixing segment is readjusted to a revised 20.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $943.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR
The Music Production Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$943.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
Recording Segment to Record 18.6% CAGR
In the global Recording segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$567.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Music Production Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Music Production Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Music Production Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Music Production Software Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Editing (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Editing (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Editing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mixing (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mixing (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mixing (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Recording (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Recording (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Recording (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Music Production Software Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Music Production Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Music Production Software Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Music Production Software Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Music Production Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Music Production Software Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Music Production Software Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Music Production Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Music Production Software Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Music Production Software Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Music Production Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Music Production Software Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Music Production Software Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Music Production Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Music Production Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Music Production Software Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Music Production Software Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Music Production Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Music Production Software Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Music Production Software Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Music Production Software Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Music Production Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Music Production Software Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Music Production Software Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Music Production Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Music Production Software Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Music Production Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Music Production Software Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Music Production Software Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Music Production Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Music Production Software Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Music Production Software Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Music Production Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Music Production Software Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Music Production Software Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Music Production Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Music Production Software Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Music Production Software Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Music Production Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Music Production Software Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Music Production Software Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
