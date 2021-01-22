CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $8.0 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is a 19.3% increase compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $2.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, represents an increase of 82.8% compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019.
“I am pleased to announce that our subsidiary bank posted the highest net income in the history of our franchise,” said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the COVID-19 recession, we increased organic loan growth while maintaining strict asset quality standards, as evidenced by the low number and dollar amount of deferrals, non-accruals and past dues that remain on our books. Despite incurring nearly $1 million in merger-related expenses, we are proud to achieve $8.0 million in net income at the consolidated level. Through enhanced automation of processes and structured control of other expenses, we were able to continue to increase the value of our organization for our shareholders and our employees.”
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Mechanicsville and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank offers investment advisory services under the name of Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company’s stock trades on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company’s performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company’s allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; laws, regulations and guidance; accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expenses related to the Company’s proposed merger with Fauquier, unexpected delays related to the merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019 *
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,116
|$
|14,908
|Federal funds sold
|26,579
|4,177
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|174,086
|114,041
|Restricted securities, at cost
|3,010
|1,683
|Total securities
|177,096
|115,724
|Loans
|609,406
|539,533
|Allowance for loan losses
|(5,455
|)
|(4,209
|)
|Loans, net
|603,951
|535,324
|Premises and equipment, net
|5,238
|6,145
|Bank owned life insurance
|16,849
|16,412
|Goodwill
|372
|372
|Other intangible assets, net
|341
|408
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|9,868
|9,157
|Total assets
|$
|848,410
|$
|702,627
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|209,772
|$
|166,975
|Interest-bearing
|148,910
|122,994
|Money market and savings deposit accounts
|270,369
|221,964
|Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
|101,713
|109,278
|Total deposits
|730,764
|621,211
|Advances from the FHLB
|30,000
|-
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|5,048
|5,309
|Total liabilities
|765,812
|626,520
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,714,273 (including 25,268 nonvested) shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2,692,005
(including 4,000 nonvested) shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2019
|6,722
|6,720
|Capital surplus
|32,457
|32,195
|Retained earnings
|41,959
|37,235
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,460
|(43
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|82,598
|76,107
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|848,410
|$
|702,627
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the twelve months ended
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|6,743
|$
|5,957
|$
|24,945
|$
|24,180
|Federal funds sold
|6
|192
|104
|459
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|452
|369
|1,602
|1,158
|Tax exempt
|149
|69
|475
|290
|Dividends
|34
|24
|104
|110
|Total interest and dividend income
|7,384
|6,611
|27,230
|26,197
|Interest expense:
|Demand and savings deposits
|356
|663
|1,824
|2,038
|Certificates and other time deposits
|288
|527
|1,454
|2,146
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
|38
|-
|73
|89
|Total interest expense
|682
|1,190
|3,351
|4,273
|Net interest income
|6,702
|5,421
|23,879
|21,924
|Provision for loan losses
|255
|875
|1,622
|1,375
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,447
|4,546
|22,257
|20,549
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management fees
|332
|572
|1,133
|1,698
|Advisory and brokerage income
|184
|154
|700
|605
|Royalty income
|16
|4
|103
|17
|Deposit account fees
|167
|201
|651
|766
|Debit/credit card and ATM fees
|177
|186
|612
|723
|Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance
|110
|111
|437
|798
|Fees on mortgage sales
|-
|60
|77
|189
|Gains on sales of securities
|9
|3
|743
|74
|Loan swap fee income
|336
|50
|1,313
|214
|Other
|514
|124
|796
|467
|Total noninterest income
|1,845
|1,465
|6,565
|5,551
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,462
|2,449
|9,466
|9,249
|Net occupancy
|503
|451
|1,908
|1,824
|Equipment
|62
|114
|463
|430
|Data processing
|266
|331
|1,234
|1,236
|Merger expenses
|439
|-
|988
|-
|Settlement of claims
|-
|-
|-
|460
|Other
|1,165
|882
|4,720
|4,685
|Total noninterest expense
|4,897
|4,227
|18,779
|17,884
|Income before income taxes
|3,395
|1,784
|10,043
|8,216
|Provision for income taxes
|779
|353
|2,065
|1,527
|Net income
|$
|2,616
|$
|1,431
|$
|7,978
|$
|6,689
|Net income per common share, basic
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.53
|$
|2.94
|$
|2.49
|Net income per common share, diluted
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.53
|$
|2.94
|$
|2.49
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|2,714,273
|2,692,005
|2,707,877
|2,686,866
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|2,714,905
|2,693,437
|2,708,567
|2,689,977
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Common Share Data:
|Net income per weighted average share, basic
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.53
|Net income per weighted average share, diluted
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.53
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|2,714,273
|2,714,273
|2,710,019
|2,692,803
|2,692,005
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|2,714,905
|2,716,710
|2,711,017
|2,694,090
|2,693,437
|Actual shares outstanding
|2,714,273
|2,714,273
|2,714,273
|2,702,373
|2,692,005
|Tangible book value per share at period end
|$
|30.17
|$
|29.37
|$
|28.86
|$
|27.95
|$
|27.98
|Key Ratios:
|Return on average assets 1
|1.23
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average equity 1
|12.75
|%
|9.18
|%
|10.64
|%
|7.28
|%
|7.43
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) 2
|3.32
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.31
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
|57.03
|%
|65.68
|%
|59.47
|%
|64.31
|%
|61.22
|%
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
|83.39
|%
|91.71
|%
|88.55
|%
|87.22
|%
|86.85
|%
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|6,702
|$
|6,047
|$
|5,755
|$
|5,375
|$
|5,421
|Net interest income (FTE) 2,3
|$
|6,741
|$
|6,089
|$
|5,780
|$
|5,395
|$
|5,440
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.54
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.84
|%
|10.59
|%
|10.81
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.35
|%
|15.41
|%
|15.56
|%
|14.04
|%
|15.08
|%
|Assets and Asset Quality:
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|807,414
|$
|793,712
|$
|744,760
|$
|678,941
|$
|653,195
|Average Gross Loans
|$
|618,296
|$
|630,704
|$
|618,096
|$
|535,824
|$
|526,249
|Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period
|$
|55,120
|$
|86,883
|$
|86,859
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related
|$
|3,346
|$
|9,439
|$
|39,800
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Allowance for loan losses:
|Beginning of period
|$
|5,334
|$
|4,917
|$
|4,704
|$
|4,209
|$
|3,983
|Provision for loan losses
|255
|224
|378
|765
|875
|Charge-offs
|(162
|)
|(62
|)
|(193
|)
|(388
|)
|(689
|)
|Recoveries
|28
|255
|28
|118
|40
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|(134
|)
|193
|(165
|)
|(270
|)
|(649
|)
|End of period
|$
|5,455
|$
|5,334
|$
|4,917
|$
|4,704
|$
|4,209
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|8
|$
|9
|$
|11
|$
|273
|$
|299
|Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
|137
|61
|1,076
|733
|771
|OREO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets (NPA)
|$
|145
|$
|70
|$
|1,087
|$
|1,006
|$
|1,070
|NPA as a % of total assets
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|ALLL to total loans
|0.90
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.78
|%
|ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.98
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.78
|%
|Non-accruing loans to total loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1
|0.09
|%
|-0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.49
|%
1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures on the following page.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Fully tax-equivalent measures
|Net interest income
|$
|6,702
|$
|6,047
|$
|5,755
|$
|5,375
|$
|5,421
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|39
|42
|25
|20
|19
|Net interest income (FTE) 1
|$
|6,741
|$
|6,089
|$
|5,780
|$
|5,395
|$
|5,440
|Efficiency ratio 2
|57.3
|%
|66.0
|%
|59.7
|%
|64.5
|%
|61.4
|%
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|-0.3
|%
|-0.3
|%
|-0.2
|%
|-0.2
|%
|-0.2
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
|57.0
|%
|65.7
|%
|59.5
|%
|64.3
|%
|61.2
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.30
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.30
|%
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) 1
|3.32
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.31
|%
|Performance measures
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")
|1.23
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|Impact of merger expenses
|0.05
|%
|0.07
|%
|—
|—
|—
|Operating ROAA (non-GAAP)
|1.28
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average equity ("ROAE")
|12.75
|%
|9.18
|%
|10.64
|%
|7.28
|%
|7.43
|%
|Impact of merger expenses
|0.54
|%
|0.68
|%
|—
|—
|—
|Operating ROAE (non-GAAP)
|13.29
|%
|9.86
|%
|10.64
|%
|7.28
|%
|7.43
|%
|Allowance for loan loss measures
|ALLL to total loans
|0.90
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.78
|%
|Impact of PPP loans
|0.08
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.12
|%
|—
|—
|ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.98
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.78
|%
1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3 The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Charlottesville, Virginia, UNITED STATES
